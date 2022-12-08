ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest

KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Connection

NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall

Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
HUNTINGTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Basketball Makes Its First Top 25 of the Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 8-2 this season with an impressive 81-70 victory over the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Saturday and now the Mountaineers are starting to get some respect nationally!. In the latest CBS Sports College Basketball Rankings, the Mountaineers actually made the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance

WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy