Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest
KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall
Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Makes Its First Top 25 of the Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 8-2 this season with an impressive 81-70 victory over the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Saturday and now the Mountaineers are starting to get some respect nationally!. In the latest CBS Sports College Basketball Rankings, the Mountaineers actually made the...
WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
wvsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over UAB
"I thought, for the most part, that's as well as we've played defensively. We fell asleep a few times. We're standing there watching the ball and guys cut behind us and so forth. But, we get that fixed I think we'll have a pretty good chance to be a pretty good team."
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance
WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
First major snowfall of the year could hit Pittsburgh later this week
There is the potential for our first major snow of the season toward the end of the week. AccuWeather’s Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show two to six inches of snow could fall across the area Thursday evening into Friday.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top making 2023 tour stop in Pittsburgh area
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Two iconic rock bands have joined together for a tour and will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area next year. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023 as part of the “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
wtae.com
Wiz Khalifa in town promoting his own medical marijuana brand, Khalifa Kush
WASHINGTON, Pa. — People lined up to see Wiz Khalifa in Washington County on Monday afternoon as he visited to market his own medical marijuana products. Outside the Trulieve Washington County dispensary location, Khalifa posed with fans and promoted his brand, Khalifa Kush. "To just meet up and support...
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0