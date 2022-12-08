ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIXvp_0jcGpgjB00

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a homicide suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff's Office said Joseph Martin Kelly is wanted in the deadly shooting of his father that happened Nov. 29.

Investigators said deputies responded on that day just before 7 p.m. to a welfare check in the 4700 block of Buckhorn Road in Sanford. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

The victim died from his injuries and was identified as Randy Martin Kelly, 65.

On Thursday, Lee County detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Kelly is asked to please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (919) 775-5531, the anonymous tip line at (919) 718-4577 or call 911.

Comments / 6

Reginald Sinclair
3d ago

it's been people killing their own children. brothers and sisters. mother and fathers. wow! This planet has it all going on. it's gotta be a better place besides earth. more peaceful. non violent. no hate. no racism. no back stabbing. very trustworthy of going and staying there. Am working on making sure God takes me there. That's my assignment on earth as a student of the earth. So sad what is happening in this world. stay safe from family members is what I have been doing for quite some time now. That's where it all happens at. in the family first. God separated me at an early age. I live to tell my side. the truth has set me free. my very own mother hated and tried to kill me. unbelievable. but they are killing their own kids.

Reply(2)
2
Related
FOX8 News

2 arrested after ATV stolen from Alamance County home

UPDATE: The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports they located Thompson and she was booked into the Alamance County Detention Center Tuesday morning. ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators have charged two people after an ATV was stolen from a home in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office. On Dec. 5, deputies responded to a […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
78K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy