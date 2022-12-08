Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a homicide suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff's Office said Joseph Martin Kelly is wanted in the deadly shooting of his father that happened Nov. 29.

Investigators said deputies responded on that day just before 7 p.m. to a welfare check in the 4700 block of Buckhorn Road in Sanford. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

The victim died from his injuries and was identified as Randy Martin Kelly, 65.

On Thursday, Lee County detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Kelly is asked to please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (919) 775-5531, the anonymous tip line at (919) 718-4577 or call 911.