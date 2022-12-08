Read full article on original website
Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform
Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
Coupa’s 77% Buyout Premium Reflects Demand for Spend Management Efficiencies
When Coupa confirmed it was being acquired for $8 billion, spend management industry took note. It wasn’t because it involved private equity firm Thoma Bravo, or that that deal was struck in all cash at $81 shares, but rather, that it marked a 77% premium above Coupa’s closing price on Nov. 22, before media reports of a potential buyout triggered its ascent.
FTX Bankruptcy CEO Says Record-Keeping Had Been ‘Near-Zero’
The CEO of FTX said the firm’s corporate infrastructure and record-keeping had been “near-zero.”. In prepared testimony that is to be delivered to the House Financial Services Committee, John J. Ray III — who became CEO of FTX on Nov. 11 after the collapse of the crypto exchange and 130 of its affiliated companies — outlined several management practices at the FTX Group that he identified as “unacceptable.”
Non-US Customers of FTX Forming Official Committee
International customers of FTX.com are creating a committee to represent them in the firm’s Chapter 11 case. Customers from outside the United States have interests different from those of other creditors, particularly when it comes to funds that were transferred to the FTX-affiliated entity Alameda Research, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Dec. 13).
Canada Expands Oversight Into Crypto Platforms
Canada has joined a list of countries increasing oversight into cryptocurrencies following the FTX collapse. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) said in a Monday (Dec. 12) news release that it is “strengthening its approach to oversight of crypto trading platforms by expanding existing requirements for platforms operating in Canada.”
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
The Bank of London Believes Innovation and Safety Can Coexist
If FTX’s collapse has taught us anything, it’s that stability is still highly relevant. As Shaunt Sarkissian, group chief markets officer at The Bank of London (TBOL), put it in a recent interview: “People are looking for three things [today]: stability, quality in management and governance, and they’re looking for safety.”
Binance Opens Payments System to US Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened its payments system Binance Pay to its American customers. The feature, which lets users send money via mobile app, has been available to Binance users outside the U.S. since last year. “Pay eliminates the complexities of transferring crypto to contacts as users no longer need...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
JPMorgan Payments’ Merchant Acquiring Business Passes $2T Milestone
J.P. Morgan Payments’ merchant acquiring business has settled more than $2 trillion globally in 2022. This is the most that the business has settled through its platforms in a single year, Max Neukirchen, head of payments and commerce solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) post on LinkedIn.
Kyriba Launches New Receivables Finance Solution
Cloud-based financial and IT solution provider Kyriba has launched a new receivables finance solution. The new Kyriba Receivables Finance provides greater control over factoring or securitization programs, enables selective invoice financing and provides a real-time overview of credit facilities, utilization, limits and program performance, Kyriba said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release.
Mastercard Teams With Marqeta on Instant Vendor Payments
Marqeta has integrated with Mastercard Track Instant Pay to enable instant payment of supplier invoices. With the integration of this virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing, the card issuing platform will enable its customers to streamline their authorization of supplier payments and management of cash flow, according to the release, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Standard Chartered’s David Rego Named Head of Payments
Standard Chartered has named longtime executive David Rego as its new head of payments. The London-based financial services firm announced the appointment in a news release provided to PYMNTS Monday (Dec. 12), saying Rego will oversee the transformation of the company’s payments business. Rego has served in a number...
Bank of Italy Chooses Algorand for Blockchain Project
The Bank of Italy has chosen Algorand to serve as its public blockchain platform. The platform, due to roll out early next year, will be the first time a European Union nation uses blockchain technology for bank and insurance guarantees, Algorand said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 13). “It...
Checkout.com Cuts Internal Valuation by 72%
London-based payment platform Checkout.com has reportedly reduced its internal valuation to around $11 billion. The 72% reduction, as reported by the Financial Times Tuesday (Dec. 13), comes as a number of high-value publicly-owned and private startups are seeing their valuations drop as investor sentiment cools. Sources told the Financial Times...
BigCommerce and Sage Partner on End-to-End Commerce Solution
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has integrated with Sage 100 ERP software. The new partnership will enable B2C and B2B merchants to integrate their online storefronts and their back office, creating an end-to-end commerce solution, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. “BigCommerce is proud to...
Card Payments Account for 90% of UK Retail Transactions
Card payments now account for nearly 90% of all retail transactions in the U.K. The findings from the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) 2022 Payments Survey reveal that debit cards have continued to gain ground as the preferred payment method in the U.K., accounting for 67.28% of all retail transactions in 2021. This represented a total value of 282 billion pounds ($345.7 billion) , an 18% increase from 2020 figures.
