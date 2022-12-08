ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response

BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
BOSTON, MA

