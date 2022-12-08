Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response
BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
WCVB
Massachusetts becomes first legal pot state to add AAA's cannabis curriculum to driver's ed
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Starting next year, Massachusetts will become the first state in the nation with legal recreational marijuana to add lessons about cannabis impairment to driver's education programs, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced. The new curriculum, "Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving," was created...
WCVB
Third man charged in connection with armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent armed bank robbery that happened on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard last month, according to authorities. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced on Monday that 21-year-old Romane Andre Clayton, a...
WCVB
2 from Massachusetts among 4 college students killed in fiery Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all of...
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
WCVB
Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man wins another legal victory over lawyers' fees
BOSTON — A judge ruled Monday that the state will have to pay the legal bills of Fred Weichel, wrongfully convicted in a mob-related murder, totaling more than $1 million. The decision means Weichel can collect the full $1 million award that stemmed from his civil trial in October.
WCVB
Massachusetts driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into New Hampshire State Police cruiser, official says
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts driver is facing charges after a New Hampshire State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle in Concord. Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a crash on Interstate 93 at 5:40 p.m. Sunday when his cruiser was struck by a Nissan Rogue. Officials said the...
Comments / 0