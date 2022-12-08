ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Saving on the heating bill

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago.
wvlt.tv

AAA: Tennessee gas prices fall 13 cents in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over the last week, according to data released by AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one...
wivk.com

Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee

Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee fishing regulations set for 2023-24

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2023-24 state’s fishing regulation at its final 2022 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters. The 2023-24 fishing proclamation was approved by the Commission. The proclamation included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes, changes to the use of sportfishing trotlines, and clarification of license descriptions. Lake Halford in Carroll County was officially added to TWRA rules and regulations for agency lakes.
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. A new report on homelessness in Knox County was released Monday afternoon from the Knox County Community Development. Man accused of killing wife in Oliver Springs...
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN

