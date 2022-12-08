Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Biden prisoner exchange for Britney Griner leaves behind Marine veteran Paul Whelan — again
Marine veteran Paul Whelan was again left behind in Russia in President Biden's prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday. Whelan's family congratulated Griner.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
The Dark Ages are back in Europe and the climate change lobby is loving the return to chaos and control
Europe is far ahead of the United States in its efforts to wean itself off of fossil fuels. But due to Putin's attack on Ukraine the continent is now in a dire energy emergency.
Paul Whelan: 5 Things To Know About Marine Still In Russian Prison After Brittney Griner Is Freed
Paul Whelan is a former U.S. Marine. He’s been imprisoned in Russia for almost four years in Russia on espionage charges, though the US government says they are without merit. As Brittney Griner was freed on Thursday, many are wondering when Paul will also be released from Russia’s custody....
Detroit News
Why getting Whelan freed from Russia is proving harder than Griner
Washington — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan's Paul Whelan was left "devastated" that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn't Paul. "It's disappointing. We were aware that there was a 50-50...
EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal. The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.
Biden signs same-sex marriage protections into law
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage, with a large crowd of guests gathered at the White House to celebrate the legislative milestone. In celebration, Biden gathered with a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the White House grounds, along with advocates and plaintiffs in marriage equality cases across the country.
OnPolitics: Trump's GOP support craters, poll shows. Here's who is on the rise for 2024.
Voters want 'Trumpism without Trump,' political expert says about new poll.
Trump news – live: Intel analyst warned of Jan 6 attack after stumbling across plot online, report says
As the January 6 select committee prepares for its final meeting on Monday and the release of its final report on 21 December, Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report says the Department of Homeland Security failed...
Five things we know about collapse of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried
Former founder was arrested and charged with running a ‘house of cards’ in ‘one of the biggest financial frauds in US history’
