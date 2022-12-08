ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Washington Examiner

PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report

Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
aiexpress.io

Industrial robots increase unemployment and lower wages

Analysis from China justifies issues in regards to the impression of business robots on the workforce. Critics of automation imagine it’ll exchange many predominately blue-collar jobs. Proponents of business robots argue that new jobs might be created and the workforce will adapt. A minimum of within the quick time...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Workers looking to employers for cost-of-living help: survey

Workers worldwide are looking for financial help to offset cost-of-living increases in difficult economic times. That’s according to the results of the Randstad Q4 Workmonitor Pulse survey of 7,000 workers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. “Among millions of Americans who were fortunate...
constructiondive.com

ABC: As construction adds jobs, recession is more likely

Construction is on a hiring spree, netting 20,000 jobs in November. Year over year, it recorded a change of 248,000, or 3.3%, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Nonresidential construction employment added 16,300 positions last month, with growth in all three...
constructiontechnology.media

Hourly wage for construction soars

The average hourly wage of construction workers in the US is increasing faster than those of people employed in other sectors, according to an analysis of new employment data released by the US Government. Looking at the latest Employment Situation Summary from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Associated...

