Paulette McDougle Markham, 66, of Spruce Pine, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2022. Paulette was a native of Franklin County. She was a Christian and a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She was an Auburn graduate, Class of 1979, and an Auburn Alumni member. She loved her family and her husband, William Markham. Paulette had an amazing smile that would light up any room. She will be missed immensely.

1 DAY AGO