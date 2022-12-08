Read full article on original website
Scotty
4d ago
Oregon taxes the product too heavily which allows the black market to continue to prosper. More prison time,other penalties does not work. Laws and prison sentences do not stop the illegal behavior. These law makers are just stupid!
Reply(1)
6
Me Alone
4d ago
They said it was medical so patients could afford it but all they’ve done is increase the prices to the point that patients can’t afford their medicine.Make it illegal again so at least we can get the good stuff.
Reply(1)
5
Kyle Ward
4d ago
good luck? thr cartels have taken control already. They don't follow laws......
Reply(2)
8
Related
KATU.com
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
Readers respond: Oregon Measure 114 contradicts sales pitch
For me, the essential value of Measure 114 was to counter the sales pitches of the gun industry. There are several pitches: defend yourself and your family; be a man; the world is out to get you; guns are cool. Guns are rarely used for defense. Real men don’t need...
kptv.com
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces statewide ‘listening tour’
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Governor-elect Tina Kotek has announced plans to visit every county in Oregon as part of a listening tour across the state. The announcement came as the former Oregon Speaker of the House delivered the keynote address at the Oregon Business Council’s 20th annual Oregon Leadership Summit on Monday.
opb.org
Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
KDRV
Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
Kotek lays out top 3 goals to Oregon business leaders
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek has kept a low profile since winning the gubernatorial race a month ago. But Monday Kotek laid out her top 3 goals at a gathering of Oregon business leaders.
Oregon governor-elect Tina Kotek outlines focus on homelessness, behavioral health and schools
Oregon governor-elect Tina Kotek told business leaders at an annual summit in Portland on Monday that she will prioritize rebuilding trust, increasing accountability in state government and boosting partnerships between various government entities and the private sector when she takes office in January. Kotek also promised to deliver results on...
philomathnews.com
Oregon prepares for the launch of a new paid leave program for employees
Oregon workers will see paycheck deductions in January for a new state program that will provide paid leave to employees. The program, called Paid Leave Oregon, will give employees paid time off for a serious illness or injury, the birth or adoption of a child, caring for a seriously ill family member or dealing with the aftermath of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.
Free preschool delayed for thousands of Oregon children due in part to staffing shortages
More than three months into the school year, roughly 2,000 of the 6,400 young children who were projected to take part in Oregon’s state-funded tuition-free Preschool Promise program haven’t been able to do so, due largely to staffing shortages. Officials at Oregon’s Early Learning Division told The Oregonian/OregonLive...
Coyote killing contests up for debate in Oregon
The public can weigh in Dec. 16 as the Fish and Wildlife Commission considers a petition to ban “coyote derbies” The post Coyote killing contests up for debate in Oregon appeared first on Columbia Insight. Coyote killing contests up for debate in Oregon was first posted on December 12, 2022 at 11:28 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
2022 year in review: The Oregonian/OregonLive delivers for subscribers, readers
What a year it was! In 2022, our journalists were busy breaking news, telling unique stories and digging deep beyond the headlines. The Oregonian is the oldest continuously operating newspaper on the West Coast. Through our website OregonLive, social media and free newsletters, we reach millions of readers each month.
Chipmaker shelves plans for $5B factory, won’t expand in Oregon
Microchip Technology has decided not to build a $5 billion factory in Gresham or anywhere else, eliminating one of Oregon’s best prospects for adding new semiconductor manufacturing jobs. “They have decided not to expand at all in the U.S. because of … extenuating circumstances with a current partner,” said...
Meet the Harney County gun owners who joined in lawsuit to temporarily block Oregon Measure 114
Cliff Asmussen, a retired co-owner of a car dealership in Burns, said a friend forwarded him an email, asking if he’d be interested in joining a lawsuit to challenge Oregon gun control Measure 114. “I thought, you know, it’s something I don’t agree with, so I said, ‘yeah, I’ll...
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
County judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect
The ruling counteracts a federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon judge has granted a temporary restraining order on the entirety of Measure 114, despite its approval by voters in the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Dec. 6 after hearing oral arguments on Dec. 2 and receiving a letter two days later from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Judge...
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
klcc.org
Tree poaching is on the rise in Oregon Forests
Forest officials across Oregon are trying to crack down on tree poachers. Harvesting trees without a permit is illegal. And those same permits are only good for dead trees that are standing or downed within designated areas. Jeremy Fields is a forest protection officer with the Deschutes National Forest. He’s...
Oregon elections director resigns, cites extraordinary challenges
Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging...
kezi.com
Oregon State Hospital back in compliance after investigation
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- After more than six months, Oregon State Hospital is now back in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospital officials had to submit a corrective plan or risk losing certification to be reimbursed for federal Medicare payments. But according to the Oregon Health Authority, OSH...
Readers respond: Oregon nurseries need natural gas
A recent Multnomah County report cited health concerns about natural gas cooktops, while the city of Eugene stands prepared to ban natural gas hookups in all new residences. It’s apparent that there’s a political agenda to eliminate natural gas without much consideration for the impact this would have on local businesses.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 18