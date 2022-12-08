Read full article on original website
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Trump Pac reportedly paid legal bills of Mar-a-Lago witnesses
Political action committee paid bills of former Trump adviser Kash Patel and valet Walt Naud, who told FBI agents he moved boxes at Trump’s direction
Dan Snyder Created A ‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture And Tried To Obstruct Investigation Into Commanders, Final House Report Says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder repeatedly tried to obstruct and interfere with investigations into his team’s workplace — which has been under fire following allegations of decades of sexual misconduct — according to a final report the House Committee of Oversight and Reform issued Thursday. The 79-page...
Oversight Committee Released Final Report on Washington Commanders Probe
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released its final report on its investigation into the National Football League's handling of accusations against the Washington Commanders.
Trump team finds two documents with classified markings in a Florida storage unit
Two documents with classified markings were found in a Florida storage unit during a search by a team hired by former President Donald Trump's lawyers, a person familiar with the situation told CNN.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Reluctantly Agrees to Testify Before Congress
The pressure finally paid off. Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will finally take a break from his media offensive to answer questions from lawmakers. After having initially declined an invitation from Congress, he just reluctantly accepted it, bowing to the threat of a subpoena....
Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two items marked as classified were found in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, after lawyers for former President Donald Trump arranged for a firm to search for additional classified material, according to a published report Wednesday. The items were provided to the FBI. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump’s representatives to search his other properties after the FBI recovered roughly 100 documents marked classified during an Aug. 8 search of his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. The nature of the newly found material was not immediately clear, but the storage unit in which they were found had been used to hold items from an office in northern Virginia used by Trump staffers after he left office, the newspaper said. The 100 or so documents the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago in August were on top of 37 bearing classification markings that Trump lawyers retrieved from the home during a June visit. In addition, 15 boxes containing about 184 classified documents were recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration.
FTX's Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government charged Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse. Federal prosecutors say that beginning in 2019 Bankman-Fried devised “a scheme and artifice to defraud” FTX’s customers and investors. He illegally diverted their money to cover expenses, debts and risky trades at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make lavish real estate purchases and large political donations, prosecutors said...
Biden to sign bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage rights – live
President to sign Respect for Marriage Act this afternoon – follow all the latest news
