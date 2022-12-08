WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 7, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting in October, Chairman David Thompson asked that the BOC members consider cutting the chairman’s salary to almost 1/4 of what it currently is and that the position be made part-time. This request was affirmed at Tuesday’s meeting when the BOC approved the measure, voting to cut the future salary to $30,000. It will go into effect at the next election cycle. Whoever is elected to the position in 2024, instead of earning $99,000 will instead be employed part-time and will earn a $30,000 annual salary.

