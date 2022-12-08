Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Madison couple’s blood drive in honor of their late teenage son will be on Dec. 13
They are also collecting donations to help provide Christmas for families in need. Since losing their teenage son, Marcus Trey Greene, to sickle-cell anemia in 2015, Mary and Russell Greene have made a point of honoring his memory through providing Christmas for families in need. This year they are also starting a blood drive in their son’s name. The first blood drive will be on Dec. 13, 2022 in neighboring Morgan County and they have the support of Madison Mayor Fred Perriman for the event.
Monroe Local News
Monroe Pickleball Club posthumously honors two community leaders
On Tuesday December 6th, the Monroe Pickleball Club posthumously honored two community leaders responsible for its formation and success. George Baker Jr. and Dee Overby who were instrumental founders of the Club were represented by George Baker, III and Betty Overby respectively. Along with the presentation the Club gifted $1000...
Monroe Local News
Walton County, GA government is hiring for a community center assistant, more..
The Walton County, Ga. government has many current job postings, including for a community center assistant, a fleet maintenance supervisor and many more open positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Dec....
Monroe Local News
American Legion Post 233 is searching for owner of a Marine Corps ring
LOGANVILLE, GA — The American Legion Post 233 Loganville is looking for the owner of a Marine Corps ring that was found recently at a Snellville grocery store. According to a post on the American Legion Facebook page, the ring was found at the Lidl grocery stone in Snellville.
Monroe Local News
Final 2022 Morning Mingle will be at Boss Brothers County Store on Friday
The last Loganville Business Association’s Morning Mingle of the year is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 at Boss Brothers County Store located at 3084 GA-10, Loganville, GA 30052. The December Morning Mingle is usually a fun, holiday event. There is no charge to attend and local businesses...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bobbie H. Harber, 98, of Monroe
Bobbie H. Harber, age 98 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Dr. Todd Ware will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral Service: Harold David Howell, 78, of Loganville
Harold David Howell, age 78 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones and then joined his precious granddaughter, Virginia Kate Hervey in heaven. He also joined his mother, Carrie Christine Mulkey; his father, James Franklin Howell; brothers James Franklin Howell Jr. and wife Jewel, and Johnny Howell; and his sisters Dorothy Amerson and husband Bill, and Jerry Laverne Howell along with many aunts and uncles and several nieces in a joyful reunion in heaven.
Monroe Local News
Ross in Monroe at Monroe Pavilion is hiring
Ross in Monroe at the new Monroe Pavilion has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Ross career website on Dec. 12, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juveniles make inappropriate remarks and gestures to passing motorists; passenger arrested for drugs after traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
Monroe Local News
Monroe City Council to consider Referendum calling for a package store in the city
The City of Monroe’s December 2022 Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2022 in Council Chambers located at 215 N. Broad Street. On the agenda is a resolution calling for a calling for a Referendum to be put on the ballot that, if approved by voters, would allow for licenses to be issued for the package sale of distilled spirits in the city.
Monroe Local News
All Walton County employees to get a pay raise
A 6 % Cost of Living Allowance raise to be paid effective immediately. The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to give all employees of the County a 6 % Cost of Living Allowance as well as a tiered pay raise for department heads. The tiered pay raises would be based on various factors such as length of service. Human resources would be charged with making those determinations.
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC votes to cut chairman’s salary from next election cycle
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 7, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting in October, Chairman David Thompson asked that the BOC members consider cutting the chairman’s salary to almost 1/4 of what it currently is and that the position be made part-time. This request was affirmed at Tuesday’s meeting when the BOC approved the measure, voting to cut the future salary to $30,000. It will go into effect at the next election cycle. Whoever is elected to the position in 2024, instead of earning $99,000 will instead be employed part-time and will earn a $30,000 annual salary.
