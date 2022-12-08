The Joe Biden administration has attacked Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” parts of the US Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, with an official calling it an “anathema to the soul of the nation”.Reacting to the statement made by the former president on Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”Mr Bates called the constitution a “sacrosanct document”, adding: “You cannot only love America when you win.”The former president’s comments have invited bipartisan ire with some Republicans condemning the...

8 DAYS AGO