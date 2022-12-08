ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden administration attacks Trump call to terminate Constitution: ‘You cannot only love America when you win’

The Joe Biden administration has attacked Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” parts of the US Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, with an official calling it an “anathema to the soul of the nation”.Reacting to the statement made by the former president on Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”Mr Bates called the constitution a “sacrosanct document”, adding: “You cannot only love America when you win.”The former president’s comments have invited bipartisan ire with some Republicans condemning the...
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Pence issues strongest condemnation of Trump's Jan. 6 actions yet: The president 'endangered me and my family'

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump for being "part of the problem" on the day of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, calling his words online and at the rally "reckless" in an interview with ABC's World News Tonight.  The interview marks Pence's first appearance on network television since the Jan. 6 riot occurred, and his strongest remarks on the day. ABC's David Muir asked Pence about Trump's tweets that day claiming Pence lacked the "courage" to use his power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "It angered me," Pence responded. "But I turned to my daughter,...
CNN

The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump

CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy