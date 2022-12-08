Read full article on original website
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
The Dark Ages are back in Europe and the climate change lobby is loving the return to chaos and control
Europe is far ahead of the United States in its efforts to wean itself off of fossil fuels. But due to Putin's attack on Ukraine the continent is now in a dire energy emergency.
Biden administration attacks Trump call to terminate Constitution: ‘You cannot only love America when you win’
The Joe Biden administration has attacked Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” parts of the US Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, with an official calling it an “anathema to the soul of the nation”.Reacting to the statement made by the former president on Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”Mr Bates called the constitution a “sacrosanct document”, adding: “You cannot only love America when you win.”The former president’s comments have invited bipartisan ire with some Republicans condemning the...
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David Muir asked Pence. “David,...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Video shows Trump security blocking crowd trying to leave 2024 announcement early: ‘Sad and pathetic’
As former president Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, a crowd of people who were trying to leave the event early were seen being stopped by security. A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed the crowd at Mr Trump’s announcement event on Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida mansion.
Ex-Trump official on why he thinks Trump will lose in 2024
Former President Donald Trump's acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney joins CNN's Kasie Hunt to discuss the future of the GOP and possible 2024 Republican nominees.
John James says Trump is not fit to lead after comments on Constitution
Republican John James has a checkered past with former President Donald Trump.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Pence issues strongest condemnation of Trump's Jan. 6 actions yet: The president 'endangered me and my family'
Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump for being "part of the problem" on the day of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, calling his words online and at the rally "reckless" in an interview with ABC's World News Tonight. The interview marks Pence's first appearance on network television since the Jan. 6 riot occurred, and his strongest remarks on the day. ABC's David Muir asked Pence about Trump's tweets that day claiming Pence lacked the "courage" to use his power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "It angered me," Pence responded. "But I turned to my daughter,...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
John Bolton Floats 2024 Presidential Run To Keep Trump From Winning GOP Nomination
"This is serious business," he said about his former boss’ efforts to be reinstalled as president after losing the 2020 election.
