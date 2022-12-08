Read full article on original website
Monday basketball results include MH sweeping 3 junior high games over West Memphis East
Mountain Home was able to sweep three junior high basketball games over West Memphis East on Monday. The mercy rule was invoked the freshman girls’ game as the Junior Lady Bombers routed the Lady Red Imps 52-22. Laken Anderson led Mountain Home with 20 points, and Jayla Yonkers added 14.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes road trips for MHHS teams
Tuesday’s basketball schedule includes road trips for both of the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bomber boys will head to the northwest corner of the state for an outing with Rogers. Mountain Home is currently 6-3 on the season following their loss Thursday at West Plains. The junior varsity boys’ game tips off at 5. The varsity contest begins around 6 and will be broadcast on KTLO-AM 1240 and streaming live at ktlo.com and the Bomber Sports Network on YouTube.
MHHS bowling, swim teams set for Tuesday action
Mountain Home High School has bowling and swimming scheduled for Tuesday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber bowling teams will return to Driftwood Lanes for an outing with Harrison. Action will get underway at 4. Mountain Home’s swim teams will make the second of three trips to Pocahontas this season. Tuesday’s...
ASUMH officials recap athletic media day
ASU-Mountain Home Chancellor Dr. Robin Myers (left) and Athetic Director Spencer Adcock. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home introduced its new junior college athletic programs to the community last week. A media day was held at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center to present the baseball, softball, cross country and bass fishing teams to begin competing under the nickname of Trailblazers.
Congrats, FFA Officers!
Newly elected officers for the Mountain Home High School FFA Chapter are pictured.
Danny G. Williams, 62, Norfork (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Danny G. Williams of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Danny Williams died Saturday in Norfork.
Bertha Bell Benton, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mrs. Bertha Bell Benton, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born October 2, 1942 at Clarkridge, Arkansas, to Howard and Beatrice Kendall. Bertha enjoyed her family, friends, serving others, reading, puzzles, garage sales, and working in her yard. She was an incredibly...
Kathleen May Horn, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Kathleen May Horn of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Kathleen May Horn died Monday in Mountain Home.
Dr. Roy S. Farris, 82, Mountain Home (Roller)
Dr. Roy S. Farris, 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on December 09, 2022. Roy was born on February 06, 1940, in Montreal, Missouri, to William and Gladys Farris. Roy received his doctorate from the University of Mississippi. After teaching for decades, he retired as a Professor in the College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University. Roy helped with the restoration of the Old Arkana School House and was also served on the board of the Norfork Youth Center. Roy was a member of the Arkana Baptist church. He enjoyed his cats, along with his hobby of using a typewriter to send letters to people. He also enjoyed traveling with his precious granddaughter London.
Larry Eugene Tankersley, 60, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Larry Eugene Tankersley of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Larry Tankersley died Thursday in Little Rock.
Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Petitions for student transfers on agenda for Cotter School Board
The Cotter Public Schools regular School Board meeting will be held Monday evening at 7. Items on the agenda include retirement of fixed assets, petitions for student transfers, and an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
Yellville-Summit School Board meets Tuesday night
The Yellville-Summit School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Yellville-Summit Administration Building. This is a change from their usual Monday night meetings and has been moved due to a scheduled conflict. Items on the agenda include discussion on proposed certified personnel policies revisions...
MHPS Board of Education holds special meeting Tuesday morning
The Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will be hosting a special meeting Tuesday morning at 8:15 on the campus of Hackler Intermediate School. The agenda includes campus visit to observe the 3rd grade literacy collaborative team and how the process works.
Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase
Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
MH ‘Light Up The Night Mountain Home’ holiday light competition begins
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s “Light Up The Night Mountain Home” holiday light competition has officially begun. Votes can be cast by texting the house number to 540-517-4857. One vote her phone number is allowed and voting will end December 28. Visit ktlo.com for maps and...
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
One killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Batesville
One person died in a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Batesville on Highway 167 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Stephens confirmed the fatality to White River Now and urged drivers to use caution around the area, which is directly across from Green’s Tax Service. There has been no...
