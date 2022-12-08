Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards Jews
KCCI.com
Fire department may need new gear after battling massive Marengo fire
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) — The Marengo Fire Department is taking stock after theexplosion at a shingle recycling plant Thursday that injured at least 10 people. “I’ve never been to a fire like this and never been that long at a fire scene,” Mark Swift, treasurer for the Fire Department and firefighter since 1986, said.
KCCI.com
Hospital staff sprang into action after Marengo plant explosion
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) — Marengo’s local hospital is recalling the actions it took after anexplosion caused a massive fire last Thursday. Chief Nursing Officer, Teresa Sauerbrei has worked with Compass Memorial Healthcare for 27 years. Thursday’s event was something she had never experienced before, KCRG reports. Even...
KCCI.com
Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to deadly police shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — Content Warning: The video footage may be disturbing to some people. An attorney representing the family of a man shot by Waterloo Police has released body camera footage showing what happened that night, KCRG reports. Police say Brent Boggess was shot and killed by Waterloo...
KCCI.com
Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
KCCI.com
Jasper County expands program using reserve deputies as paramedics
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Throughout the last year, KCCI investigates has uncovered the struggles that Iowa's emergency medical services face in our seriesEssential: Iowa's EMS Emergency. In Iowa, EMS is not essential, meaning there's no guarantee an ambulance will show up. Sixteen departments have closed since the start of...
KCCI.com
Grundy County man charged in 2021 death
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with first-degree murder in the2021 death of a Reinbeck woman. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, was arrested at Iowa State Penitentiary on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Marie Jeys. Halladey was transported back to Grundy County where he had his initial appearance.
KCCI.com
Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
KCCI.com
10-year-old girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment
A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family. Anatole's wish to...
KCCI.com
35 is the magic number: The shot clock era has arrived in Iowa high school basketball
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a whole new world in Iowa high school basketball. The shot clock era has arrived. "I was absolutely ecstatic when they told us the shot clocks were coming to Iowa," Roosevelt head coach Joe Katich said. Gone are the days of holding the basketball...
