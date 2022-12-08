Stories from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and a whole lot more on today's WYSO Weekend. Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River, Bill McCuddy tells some of his stories about the river. His life has intertwined with the river for as long as he can remember. The River Speaks has been a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network. Their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer, Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO