Book Nook: 'Landings: a Crooked Creek Farm Year' by Arwen Donahue

Arwen Donahue is a graphic artist, writer, and farmer. That's right, Arwen and her husband operate a small farm in Kentucky. Her book "Landings" is a reflective and poignant reminiscence-she looked back at one year of living on their heavily wooded acreage. Each pithy written entry is accompanied by one...
The Blues Revival - 12/11/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Blues Revival, hosted by Eric Henry:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Eric every Sunday afternoon...
WYSO Weekend: December 11, 2022

Stories from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and a whole lot more on today's WYSO Weekend. Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River, Bill McCuddy tells some of his stories about the river. His life has intertwined with the river for as long as he can remember. The River Speaks has been a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network. Their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer, Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
