Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
trumbulltimes.com
Car thief nabbed in stolen SUV, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — A suspected car thief driving a stolen SUV in the company of a 13-year-old girl was apprehended at a local mall Friday, according to police. Malikhi Isiah Odums, 18, of New Haven, was charged with first-degree larceny, risk of injury to a minor, second-degree forgery and interfering with an officer after his arrest Friday evening, Trumbull police said. Odums was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Dec. 19.
Minister sentenced to 8 years for molestation, free pending appeal
CONVICTIONS: Risk of injury to a child, fourth-degree sexual assault. SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of more prison time for any violation of release conditions. STATUS: Free on $600,000 appeal bond. A Manchester minister convicted by a jury of touching a...
Connecticut man accused of fatally attacking his ex with an ax
MILFORD, Conn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally attacking his 40-year-old ex-girlfriend with an ax. According to a news release, the Milford Police Department said they received a 911 call on Dec. 6 from a 17-year-old boy who said his mother was "being assaulted by a male inside their home."
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
trumbulltimes.com
Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later
GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
New Canaan Man Charged With Driving Impaired After Report Of Erratic Driver, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is accused of driving while impaired after police received a report of an erratic driver in Fairfield County. Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of the Gulf Station, located at 36 South Ave. in New Canaan, at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
NECN
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Conn.
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
Can You Help Bethel Police With Information About This Car Involved In Hit-and-Run?
According to a press release from today (12/12) the Bethel Police Department is looking for your help with information about a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. That horrible incident happened on Friday, December 9th at about 4:40, according to an earlier press release:. On 12/09/2022 at...
Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police warn residents about bump in certain crimes
TRUMBULL — With the holiday season underway, the Trumbull police are warning residents that a bump in certain crimes is making the season not so merry and bright for many of their neighbors. Police said they have seen an "alarming increase" in four categories of crimes — residential burglaries,...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: 16 Kolbe Cathedral students hospitalized in East Hartford school bus crash
EAST HARTFORD — More than a dozen students from Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport — most of them 17-years-olds — were hospitalized Monday afternoon after their bus crashed into a concrete barrier along on a highway off-ramp, according to the state police. The crash occurred just...
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Eyewitness News
Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leads to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used. It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police...
WCAX
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!
Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
