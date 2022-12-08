TRUMBULL — A suspected car thief driving a stolen SUV in the company of a 13-year-old girl was apprehended at a local mall Friday, according to police. Malikhi Isiah Odums, 18, of New Haven, was charged with first-degree larceny, risk of injury to a minor, second-degree forgery and interfering with an officer after his arrest Friday evening, Trumbull police said. Odums was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Dec. 19.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO