Goshen, NY

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man charged with hitting man over the head with hammer

PORT JERVIS – A 42-year-old Port Jervis man was committed to the Orange County Jail on bail after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old man in the head with a hammer causing serious injury while trying to strike other people present in a house with the tool. Shawn Michael Beach...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WRGB

Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie

COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
COXSACKIE, NY
Daily Voice

62-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Critical In Randolph Weekend House Fire

A 62-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a weekend fire in Morris County, authorities tell Daily Voice. Gregory Balbirnie was found dead while two other victims rescued, a male and female, were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in the Saturday, Dec. 10 fire on Cypress and Elm places in Randolph, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three-alarm fire damages Maybrook home

MAYBROOK – Fire in a two-story residence at 301 Tower Avenue in Maybrook on Monday caused heavy damage to the structure. As firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire was shown on the second floor. The three-alarm blaze brought out several Orange County fire departments. The bulk of the...
MAYBROOK, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Charged With Stealing Over $3K Of Property From Mall In Yorktown: Police

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with both stealing over $3,000 worth of property from a mall in Northern Westchester and possessing counterfeit money, police said. On Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny in Yorktown Heights at the Jefferson Valley Mall. While at the mall, authorities were then notified that the suspect's vehicle was driving south on Gomer Street, and found the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road with the suspect standing outside holding the stolen merchandise, according to Yorktown Police.
YORKTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victim of Port Jervis train fatality was Wallkill man

PORT JERVIS – The pedestrian struck and killed by a Metro-North train Sunday morning was a 41-year-old Town of Wallkill man. The victim’s name was not released. Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, city police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metro-North commuter train just east of the Fowler Street rail crossing gate adjacent to Riverside Park. The train was making an otherwise regularly scheduled approach into Port Jervis.
PORT JERVIS, NY

