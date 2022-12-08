Read full article on original website
ID Released For Monroe Woman Found Dead In Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond
Police have identified a woman who was discovered deceased in an overturned vehicle in an area retention pond. Orange County resident Nicole Romero-Brown, age 45, from Monroe, was found around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the pond in Goshen. State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify woman killed when car overturns in retention pond off Rt. 17
GOSHEN – State Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in her overturned vehicle in a retention pond off Route 17 in the Town of Goshen. The victim was identified as Nicole Romero-Brown, 45, of Monroe. Her vehicle was located in the pond off...
theharlemvalleynews.net
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in the village of Goshen.
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in the village of Goshen. UPDATE: New York State Police have identified the victim in the fatal vehicle crash off State Route 17 in the town of Goshen, as Nicole Romero-Brown, age 45 from Monroe, NY. The investigation is ongoing.
Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis man charged with hitting man over the head with hammer
PORT JERVIS – A 42-year-old Port Jervis man was committed to the Orange County Jail on bail after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old man in the head with a hammer causing serious injury while trying to strike other people present in a house with the tool. Shawn Michael Beach...
WRGB
Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
62-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Critical In Randolph Weekend House Fire
A 62-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a weekend fire in Morris County, authorities tell Daily Voice. Gregory Balbirnie was found dead while two other victims rescued, a male and female, were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in the Saturday, Dec. 10 fire on Cypress and Elm places in Randolph, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.
Hudson Valley Man Charged Accused Of Stabbing 2 Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say
A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court fo…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three-alarm fire damages Maybrook home
MAYBROOK – Fire in a two-story residence at 301 Tower Avenue in Maybrook on Monday caused heavy damage to the structure. As firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire was shown on the second floor. The three-alarm blaze brought out several Orange County fire departments. The bulk of the...
Brother, Sister Nabbed For Carjacking After Beating Man Flagged Down By Girl, Police Say
Two teenage siblings were charged with robbery after allegedly carjacking and beating a man who stopped to help a girl who flagged him down.The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in the town of Liberty.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York Stat…
Woman Charged With Stealing Over $3K Of Property From Mall In Yorktown: Police
A 32-year-old woman has been charged with both stealing over $3,000 worth of property from a mall in Northern Westchester and possessing counterfeit money, police said. On Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny in Yorktown Heights at the Jefferson Valley Mall. While at the mall, authorities were then notified that the suspect's vehicle was driving south on Gomer Street, and found the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road with the suspect standing outside holding the stolen merchandise, according to Yorktown Police.
ID Released For Man Hit, Killed by Metro-North Train in Port Jervis
Officials have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the area. The incident occurred in Orange County ar 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. The man, identified as Anthony...
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Victim of Port Jervis train fatality was Wallkill man
PORT JERVIS – The pedestrian struck and killed by a Metro-North train Sunday morning was a 41-year-old Town of Wallkill man. The victim’s name was not released. Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, city police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metro-North commuter train just east of the Fowler Street rail crossing gate adjacent to Riverside Park. The train was making an otherwise regularly scheduled approach into Port Jervis.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township was sentenced on Dec. 8 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
