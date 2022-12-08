Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news
The Baltimore Ravens got some bad news last week after star former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury during the team’s narrow win against the Denver Broncos. Initially, it was expected that Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with his injury. But now it looks like it could be Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio Football Fans
When it comes to the NFL in the state of Ohio, the Browns are typically thought of as the more popular brand. But given the Browns' ineptitude since 1990, and Cincinnati's fairly consistent success from the Marvin Lewis era to present day; Joe Burrow says there's still room on the Bengals' bandwagon.
Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits
Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Performance Sunday
It's been an up and down game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos today. After opening up a 27-0 lead on the Broncos, Mahomes started throwing stunning interceptions, two of which led to Broncos touchdown drives. He then threw a third interception in the fourth quarter that almost gave the game away.
Saints Announce Their Decision On Starting Quarterback
The Saints have sputtered over their last month of football, losing four of five. But the team is going to continue to ride with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton according to PFF's Ari Meirov. Per Meirov, "Saints HC Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton is still his starting QB for this week's...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Trade Rumor
Who's going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season?. If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might seek a trade. One Green Bay insider expects Love to demand a trade away from the Packers if he's not the starter next...
Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
NFL World Furious With Legendary Quarterback's Decision
The NFL World wasn't very happy with Doug Flutie after he campaigned for Herschel Walker. Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, though he had plenty of support in Georgia and across the country, including some from a legendary quarterback. Flutie, one of the best NFL quarterbacks,...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott On Sunday
The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans, 23-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not been good. He's fumbled and thrown two interceptions. If the Cowboys are going to make a run in the playoffs, they're going to need Prescott to play...
