ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news

The Baltimore Ravens got some bad news last week after star former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury during the team’s narrow win against the Denver Broncos. Initially, it was expected that Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with his injury. But now it looks like it could be Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday

The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Spun

Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
GREEN BAY, WI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits

Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Performance Sunday

It's been an up and down game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos today. After opening up a 27-0 lead on the Broncos, Mahomes started throwing stunning interceptions, two of which led to Broncos touchdown drives. He then threw a third interception in the fourth quarter that almost gave the game away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Saints Announce Their Decision On Starting Quarterback

The Saints have sputtered over their last month of football, losing four of five. But the team is going to continue to ride with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton according to PFF's Ari Meirov. Per Meirov, "Saints HC Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton is still his starting QB for this week's...
ATLANTA, LA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Trade Rumor

Who's going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season?. If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might seek a trade. One Green Bay insider expects Love to demand a trade away from the Packers if he's not the starter next...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Legendary Quarterback's Decision

The NFL World wasn't very happy with Doug Flutie after he campaigned for Herschel Walker. Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, though he had plenty of support in Georgia and across the country, including some from a legendary quarterback. Flutie, one of the best NFL quarterbacks,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott On Sunday

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans, 23-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not been good. He's fumbled and thrown two interceptions. If the Cowboys are going to make a run in the playoffs, they're going to need Prescott to play...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
684K+
Followers
86K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy