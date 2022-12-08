Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Look: NFL Star's Wife Furious With Brittney Griner Trade
The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Michael Strahan
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Michael Strahan will be back on the air on Sunday afternoon. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants, will be working for FOX once again on Sunday, taking part in the network's pregame show. The former New York Giants star...
NFL World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Player's Wife Drama
The wife of a notable NFL star isn't happy with the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade. Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, sounded off on President Biden's decision to trade the arms dealer for the WNBA star. “Well what originally blew me away is how America (Americans)...
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Jemele Hill Update
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill published a memoir earlier this year. Unfortunately, the book sales numbers are reportedly not great. According to Outkick, Hill has sold a little more than 5,000 copies so far. “'Uphill' has sold just 5,034 copies since its October 25 release, according to publisher data. The...
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement
The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
Brittney Griner Facing Homophobia, Racism In Russian Penal Colony
Brittney Griner will face inhumane conditions at the Russian penal colony where she was recently transferred. The Nation reports that, while the public isn’t sure where she has been moved, it is likely that the WNBA star was transferred to the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor CampBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects Appeal IK-2 is commonly referred to as the “land of prisons,” with the freezing, swampy area of “roughly two dozen massive jails” located 250 miles southeast of Moscow. Conditions at the penal...
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
NFL World Reacts To What Announcer Said About Brittney Griner
A former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wasn't very happy with the Brittney Griner trade on Thursday. Boomer Esiason, who played quarterback in the NFL and has since gotten into broadcasting, was happy to see Griner return home, though he didn't like the trade details. President Biden traded arms dealer Viktor...
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Sports World Reacts To LeBron, Carmelo Anthony Photo
On Monday night, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony watched their sons compete on the hardwood. James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, play for Sierra Canyon in California. Anthony's son, Kiyan, is a sophomore guard for Christ the King in New York. Sierra Canyon defeated Christ the King by a final score...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
NFL World Furious With Legendary Quarterback's Decision
The NFL World wasn't very happy with Doug Flutie after he campaigned for Herschel Walker. Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, though he had plenty of support in Georgia and across the country, including some from a legendary quarterback. Flutie, one of the best NFL quarterbacks,...
NFL World Is Praying For Jay Glazer On Sunday
The NFL World will be missing FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer on Sunday afternoon. Glazer will miss Sunday's FOX NFL pregame show, as he's still dealing with a bad case of COVID-19. The NFL insider has had a tough week, though he's beginning to feel better. The longtime NFL insider...
NFL World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Wife Video
Herschel Walker may have lost the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, falling in the runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, but his campaign continues to make headlines. This week, a video of Herschel's wife went viral on social media. Herschel Walker's wife, Julie, appeared to take a shot at...
WNBA Player Announces Decision After Brittney Griner's Return
At least one WNBA star said she will no longer compete overseas after seeing what happened to Brittney Griner. Napheesa Collier, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, told "CNN This Morning" that she won't play overseas due to concerns about different laws and statutes in foreign countries following the detention of Griner in Russia.
