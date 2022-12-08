Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
Matt Patricia Has 3-Word Response To Mac Jones' Outburst
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by ESPN's cameras barking at Matt Patricia and the other offensive coaches on Monday night. But Patricia doesn't seem to mind. Speaking to media members the next day, New England's coordinator was asked about the second-year QB's in-game explosions. To which Patricia simply said, "I love it."
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Steelers Reportedly Suffer Season-Ending Injury Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Chris Wormley reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin called the injury "significant," per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Wormley was in the midst of his sixth NFL season and third with the Steelers. The...
Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury
Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
NFL World Is Furious With Eagles, Titans Punishment
The week's NFL fines continued with Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree being hit up for his roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles last week. But as Titans writer John Glennon points out, Eagles DB Marcus Epps didn't receive anything for his unnecessary roughness flag that resulted in a concussion for Tennessee rookie Treylon Burks.
