ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released
On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
ComicBook
Black Clover Exec Addresses the TV Anime's Return
Black Clover is back in the headlines right now, and we have the anime to thank for its return. This weekend will usher in a new era for the series as Studio Pierrot promises to update fans on its movie. Of course, that means netizens are already pleading for the TV anime to return, and their cries are only getting louder. And thanks to one executive, we have been given a tiny taste of what's to come when the show does return.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Unohana's Bankai
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and it brings one of the series' best fights to an end. Zaraki has kept all eyes on him this month thanks to his big battle with Unohana, and their feud kicked off in the nastiest way. Now, the Soul Reapers have traded blows for the last time, but the fight made sure to debut Unohana's Bankai before wrapping up.
ComicBook
Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo
Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' releases grim trailer starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
With three weeks to go until the release of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," Paramount+ has released a new trailer showcasing stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Creator Teases What Season 3 Will Be About
The White Lotus is a major hit for HBO, and after the massive buzz and week-to-week success of Season 2, Season 3 is a no-brainer. That is a very good question given where the Season 2 finale left things. The White Lotus is presented as an anthology show, with each new season taking place at a different White Lotus hotel; however, there have been some clear carryovers from one season to the other, suggesting that Season 2 and Season 3 could similarly share some connective threads.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
ComicBook
New Netflix Free Game Is Very Divisive
Netflix has today added a new title to its catalog of free video games that has previously proven to be quite divisive. Over the better part of the past year, Netflix has slowly been adding a number of games to its service that subscribers can freely access as part of their membership. And while titles like Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, Poinpy, and Immortality have already proven to be quite popular, today's new addition might be a bit more controversial.
ComicBook
Why Avatar: The Way of Water Introduces Many New Characters (Exclusive)
The original Avatar mainly focused on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his attempts to immerse himself in the culture of the Na'vi, while Avatar: The Way of Water brings more figures to the storytelling forefront. Producer Jon Landau recently detailed how the upcoming sequel shifts its focus from a love story to being a richer exploration of this fantastical realm, which requires the development of more characters and more perspectives through which to explore these themes, which are also meant to reflect the challenges and struggles faced by people in the real world. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Team Explains the Movie's Focus on Music
One Piece: Red not only brought back Red-Haired Shanks to the Grand Line, but it also introduced his daughter Uta in a surprising twist. With Shanks' progeny becoming a major sensation thanks to her wild vocal skills, the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise presented Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates with some big battles, but it also dedicated some of its run time to presenting electric tunes. Now, in a new interview, director Goro Taniguchi discussed the importance of music to the new film and how that plays into the anime's origins.
Garcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu’s ‘The Other Black Girl’
Garcelle Beauvais has been cast in the Hulu Original The Other Black Girl. The Onyx Collective series follows Nella, an editorial assistant and the only Black person at her company, who hopes to achieve peace of mind when another Black person joins the team. Yet, all things are not what they seem. Deadline reports that Beauvais will play Diana Gordon, a critically acclaimed author and Kendra Rae Phillips’ best friend. The pair was inseparable, with Phillips, Wagner’s former Black editor, editing the novel that launched her into massive popularity. But the pair’s relationship has strained since the book’s release and they’ve grown apart in the...
How the Editors of ‘The Fabelmans’ Helped Spielberg Convey the Emotional Truth of His Personal Story
When it came to editing Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” it didn’t matter to editors Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar which story belonged to Spielberg and which to Sammy Fabelman, his onscreen alter ego. They merged into a single legendary tale, echoing John Ford’s “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” which figures prominently in the film. What mattered most was capturing the authentic spirit of the director’s origin story, a dramatization of his uprooted childhood and parents’ divorce, his journey West to the Promised Land of Hollywood, and embrace of movies and filmmaking for escape and empowerment. “It’s gotta be a...
