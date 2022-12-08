Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Finally reaches 25-point mark
Leonard accumulated 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-93 win over Boston. Leonard hit the 25-point mark for the first time this season, and in fact, this is the first time he has accomplished this feat since the 2020-21 playoffs when he registered 31 points in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Jazz. This is an outing that fantasy managers had been waiting for, and while his injury woes and rest schedules have limited his upside, Leonard remains an absolute star when healthy. Fantasy managers should have faith in the veteran forward because he will undoubtedly provide solid numbers if he manages to stay on the court.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in loss
Tatum produced 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to the Clippers. This was an uninspiring performance from the Celtics and a subpar effort for Tatum, who has been battling some shooting woes of late. Even though his role as Boston's go-to player on offense is not at risk, he's been struggling with his efficiency and is shooting a meager 41.7 percent from the field across his last five outings, a span in which he's averaging 24.6 points per game. That might seem like a decent figure, but it's subpar for Tatum, especially considering he is averaging a career-best 24.6 points per contest.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double. He's starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: May return for road trip
Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games,...
CBS Sports
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him. As the...
Comments / 0