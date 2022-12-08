LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 425 residents in part of Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice on Monday, Dec. 12, for customers who live between the intersection of Deer Run and Old Hwy 11 and the intersection of Richburg Road and Old Hwy 11. The notice also includes any customers who live on adjacent roads, excluding McMahon Road and Richburg Road.

LAMAR COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO