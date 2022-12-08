Read full article on original website
425 customers under boil water notice in northern Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 425 residents in part of Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice on Monday, Dec. 12, for customers who live between the intersection of Deer Run and Old Hwy 11 and the intersection of Richburg Road and Old Hwy 11. The notice also includes any customers who live on adjacent roads, excluding McMahon Road and Richburg Road.
Early morning fire destroys abandoned skating rink, no injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former skating rink in the Glade community is now a smoking pile of rubble after a Monday morning fire. The fire occurred at the former location of Robinson’s Skating Rink on 387 Orange Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec 12. Firefighters from...
City of Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every few months, the City of Laurel gives a civil service exam to potential new police officers and firefighters. The test is the first step in determining if you’re fit for a career in these two fields. “It really is just a general aptitude test,”...
Downtown Hattiesburg Christmas window competition underway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is continuing to get into the Christmas spirit, and one path became clear: decorating windows. 12 downtown businesses have decorated their windows with paint, Christmas villages, lights and different holiday decor. The event will last until Dec. 31, and Downtown Hattiesburg encourages everyone...
Holiday gas prices not expected to rise
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi. In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state. As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase. For holiday...
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
Mississippi Power discussed its safety protocols to ensure customers stay with power as often as possible. A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims. USM Chorale performs at Petal 3-D School. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Staff members at the school say the performance...
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with...
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop ended in five arrests after police found ski masks, marijuana, guns and over $700 in cash. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was initiated around 8 p.m. Sunday night after reports of a dark Dodge Charger driving back and forth in the area.
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a Jones County shooting suspect ended overnight Sunday after several agencies assisted in the suspect’s arrest. Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting of William Parker in Jones County on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation. According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 18,000 luminaires lined the streets, sidewalks and front steps of institutions, organizations, businesses and residences in downtown Hattiesburg. The candles in the white paper bags provided Saturday night an outline of the holidays to come. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click...
Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision at Highway 29 and Holly Road to assist with emergency medical care and traffic control. The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families waited outside the Sigler Center Saturday for an opportunity to experience the “Giving While Living” toy drive. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
