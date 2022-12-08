Read full article on original website
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
Head-on crash leaves Vermonter in serious condition
A Belmont, Vermont woman is in serious condition after a two-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, according to the Vermont State Police.
Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the murder of Carl Jarvis, who was found shot in the head 35 years ago.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Teenage siblings arrested for Hudson Valley carjacking
Two teens, both under the age of 17, have been arrested and charged with a carjacking that happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9.
New York receives additional $63M to help cover home heating costs
Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program.
Saratoga PLAN protects 126 acres of farmland
Saratoga PLAN completed two conservation easements with the Pott and VanVorsts families permanently protecting 126 acres of farmland in the Saratoga County Town of Ballston on December 14. This land will now forever be available for farming and critical wildlife.
State Police look to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season
The New York State Police will be participating in the national "Drive High, get a DUI" campaign, starting on Wednesday and extending though January 1, 2023.
Crash in town of Hope takes life of 1-year-old
A one-year-old child died at Nathan Littauer Hospital, police say, after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree in the town of Hope Saturday morning.
Albany council considers using pot tax money for reparations
Regulations continue rolling out for New York’s recreational marijuana industry. The Albany Common Council may consider putting the city’s revenue from legal pot sales toward communities harmed by the war on drugs.
Bennington offers residents sand to combat winter
Winter is here and along with it comes snow, sleet and slippery roads. The Town of Bennington has advised residents that small amounts of sand for walks and driveways are available.
Massachusetts to distribute 3.5M at-home COVID tests
Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be available to residents across Massachusetts, state officials announced Tuesday.
NY prepares for cannabis deliveries
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Given the large amount of cannabis that has grown in New York State, approximately 300,000 pounds of it, the Office of Cannabis Management is allowing adult-use cannabis sales to start soon. Licensees are now being allowed to find their own temporary warehouse location in a commercial building. “Previously, that had to be […]
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
12/13/2022: A better looking than feeling day
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Tuesday! This was the coldest morning of the season yet. A number of spots felt temperatures plunge into the single digits for the first time. Today will be one of those days that will look better than it feels. Despite...
Fort Plain man charged after fatal Pittsfield crash
Brian T. Christman, 22, of Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9.
12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
