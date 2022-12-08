ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, SC

NEWS10 ABC

New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY prepares for cannabis deliveries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Given the large amount of cannabis that has grown in New York State, approximately 300,000 pounds of it, the Office of Cannabis Management is allowing adult-use cannabis sales to start soon. Licensees are now being allowed to find their own temporary warehouse location in a commercial building. “Previously, that had to be […]
NEWS10 ABC

12/13/2022: A better looking than feeling day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Tuesday! This was the coldest morning of the season yet. A number of spots felt temperatures plunge into the single digits for the first time. Today will be one of those days that will look better than it feels. Despite...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
MINNESOTA STATE

