Lincoln, NE

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters the transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman and Omaha North graduate Kevin Williams will seek to play a seventh season of college football elsewhere. Williams entered the transfer portal Tuesday, he announced on social media. His time as a Husker was brief — he transferred from Northern Colorado last offseason and appeared in the first four games this year before an injury sidelined him the rest of the way. Should the NCAA grant him a medical hardship waiver, he’ll search for a third school to suit up for in 2023.
McKewon: Three takes on cornerback Syncere Safeeullah committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commitment from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder:. A long, lanky defensive back who fits the old Nebraska defensive mold — and apparently the new one, too. Former Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher preferred tall, lean corners with impressive playing radius. New NU defensive backs coach Evan Cooper clearly likes the same. Safeeullah has the frame similar to that of current Husker corner Quinton Newsome, and, in limited Hudl highlight film, shows an ability to cover ground and play the ball in the air. Safeeullah fits well with the players Nebraska has already on its roster.
Huskers shake off slow start, down Samford for third straight win

The Nebraska women’s basketball team picked up its third straight win Saturday night with a 71-46 victory over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers recorded their lowest-scoring first half in program history but were able to overcome it thanks to a 29-point third quarter and double-doubles from Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner. Markowski finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds while Weidner had 15 and 11 respectively. Jaz Shelley also added 15 points in the win.
