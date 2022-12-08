Nebraska received a commitment from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder:. A long, lanky defensive back who fits the old Nebraska defensive mold — and apparently the new one, too. Former Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher preferred tall, lean corners with impressive playing radius. New NU defensive backs coach Evan Cooper clearly likes the same. Safeeullah has the frame similar to that of current Husker corner Quinton Newsome, and, in limited Hudl highlight film, shows an ability to cover ground and play the ball in the air. Safeeullah fits well with the players Nebraska has already on its roster.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO