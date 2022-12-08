ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s quiet out there now, but the next storm is slated to arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday probably bringing a significant amount of wintry precipitation. Winter Storm Watches are now posted for parts of Central New York for Thursday and Friday. Big impacts Friday...
