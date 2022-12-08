Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Can rideshare drivers use blue illuminated signs?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re not done shining a light on blue lights. Earlier this month, the Your Stories Team answered a question regarding New York’s laws when it comes to who can use blue emergency lights. That question sparked another email about rideshare companies using blue...
localsyr.com
Survey: Most (and least) popular Christmas foods in New York & Pennsylvania
(WETM) – The holidays almost wouldn’t be complete without the huge spread of food. From turkey, ham, cookies, and pie, the holidays are a time to feast. One survey determined which Christmas dinner foods are the most (and least) popular in each state. Crestline, a branded merchandise company,...
localsyr.com
Otisco neighbors concerned over manure pit construction, expert calls it a best practice
OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Recently, neighbors driving on Canty Hill Road in the Town of Otisco started to notice construction on the Hourigan Family Farm. They came to find out it’s a 3-million-gallon manure storage unit and neighbors say they didn’t know anything about it until the concrete was poured.
localsyr.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
localsyr.com
Food Bank of Central New York hard at work ensuring those in need have access to food
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Making sure food gets to those who need it requires all hands on deck, and at the Food Bank of Central New York that means thousands of hands every year. Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank says their work wouldn’t be possible...
localsyr.com
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s quiet out there now, but the next storm is slated to arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday probably bringing a significant amount of wintry precipitation. Winter Storm Watches are now posted for parts of Central New York for Thursday and Friday. Big impacts Friday...
localsyr.com
Van Buren man accused of killing his mother indicted by grand jury
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Van Buren man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother in their Village Green condo nearly one week ago, has been indicted by an Onondaga County Grand Jury. Daniel Chilson (43) was scheduled to appear in the town of Van Buren court...
Comments / 0