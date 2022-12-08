ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital

ATLANTA - After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking. Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6. Golden, who has...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods

ATLANTA - A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say. Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New arrests in deadly Buckhead stabbing, Atlantic station double homicide

Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
HAMPTON, GA
11Alive

Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators look into fire at DeKalb County 'Cop City' subdivision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned down two homes in a subdivision still under development in DeKalb County last Saturday night. Authorities said it happened along Bouldercrest Road, not far from a controversial training center planned for first responders that critics call "cop city." The blaze broke out just...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

