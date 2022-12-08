Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman
Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital
ATLANTA - After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking. Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6. Golden, who has...
23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — A man is now in custody accused in the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys
The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
14-year-old who shot himself in The Mall at Stonecrest may still be charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself inside The Mall at Stonecrest over the weekend. Customers had to evacuate while police figured out where the shots came from, and whether or not it was safe to let shoppers back in. When Channel...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
fox5atlanta.com
Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods
ATLANTA - A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say. Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a body found in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Coller Drive. Officials have not confirmed...
fox5atlanta.com
New arrests in deadly Buckhead stabbing, Atlantic station double homicide
Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputies find images of children on suspect's devices
A 38-year-old Coweta County man was arrested on charges of child exploitation. Local and federal authorities tag-teamed the investigation that put Tommy James Blevins behind bars.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police CSI unit uses fingerprints to catch suspects
From a spray can, police were able to identify a man wanted for spreading hate through graffiti. The CSI Unit within the Atlanta Police Department say this is all a part of what they're trained to do.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — “Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators look into fire at DeKalb County 'Cop City' subdivision
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned down two homes in a subdivision still under development in DeKalb County last Saturday night. Authorities said it happened along Bouldercrest Road, not far from a controversial training center planned for first responders that critics call "cop city." The blaze broke out just...
