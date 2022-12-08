ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

keranews.org

A burlesque 'Nutcracker' in Addison, a polka Christmas in McKinney: Here's this week's holiday guide

Believe it or not, we're down to less than two weeks to C day!. If this rapidly approaching date makes you feel anxious because there's still so much to do. Relax. Don't let the yuletide chaos get you down. Leave those tangled lights in the garage (no one will think less of you, I promise) and get out there and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with your favorite people.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

North Texas soccer fans look ahead to 2026 World Cup

When the U.S. men's national team faced off against Iran late last month in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, Sylvan Avenue Tavern in West Dallas was packed to the brim with soccer fans hoping for the U.S. to pick up a win. Joshua Hall was one of...
DENTON, TX
keranews.org

City of Denton approves paid parental leave for employees

Denton now provides six fully compensated weeks of paid parental leave to employees following the birth, adoption, or placement of a child. Employees who qualify for Family Medical Leave Assistance are eligible to use paid leave. And they have three months to do that. Denton is one of several Texas...
DENTON, TX

