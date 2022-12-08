Believe it or not, we're down to less than two weeks to C day!. If this rapidly approaching date makes you feel anxious because there's still so much to do. Relax. Don't let the yuletide chaos get you down. Leave those tangled lights in the garage (no one will think less of you, I promise) and get out there and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with your favorite people.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO