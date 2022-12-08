ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Casey Etienne Jr. Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Iowa assistant coach Abdul Hodge returned to his hometown Tuesday looking for future Hawkeyes. The trip included a stop at Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons High School. There he offered a scholarship to junior safety Casey Etienne Jr.. "I had a great conversation, and he taught me some things already," Etienne...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy