National Park Service sees promise in BGSU coating research

BOWLING GREEN — The National Park Service confirmed this week that it sees promise in a Bowling Green State University coating system for national monuments, and that it looks forward to a continued relationship with the university laboratory that is developing it.

Maria Cavins, spokesman for the National Park Service Office of Communications, said in an email that the government agency’s National Center for Preservation Technology and Training “was pleased to support this innovative research” through its initial $20,000 grant.

It has encouraged Joe Furgal, an assistant BGSU chemistry professor, Ph.D. candidate Cory Sims, and others associated with BGSU’s Center for PhotoChemical Sciences, including members of the Furgal Materials Workshop, to apply for additional research grants.

“The initial results seem promising, and the program looks forward to seeing the results of future development and testing of this tri-cure hybrid organo-silicon coating system for preservation applications,” Ms. Cavins said.

Those two men and Chamika Lenora, a former postdoctoral researcher now in Taiwan, have created what they call a hybrid organo-silicon coating system which they believe can extend the life of countless surfaces subjected to high levels of erosion, from local tombstones to national monuments, statues, and other historical structures.

The coating has also shown promise as a fire suppressant for wood used to build structures such as log cabins, which Mr. Furgal has said could eventually mean more protection for buildings at risk of destruction from Western wildfires.

Under their process, for which they are seeking a patent, a trio of distinct chemistries are combined into a single hybrid coating that is strong, durable, water-repellent, and able to withstand harsh elements, all with minimal impact on the environment.

It has won several awards. Mr. Furgal and Mr. Sims have announced plans to commercially market it starting in the spring of 2024.

The NPS’ National Center for Preservation Technology and Training is in Louisiana, and will do its own follow-up series of tests on the coating system.