Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Messi and Alvarez star to book place in final

Lionel Messi starred as he scored one goal, created another and ran the show for a dominant Argentina as they swept aside Croatia 3-0 at Lusail Stadium to book their place in the World Cup final in Qatar.Messi converted a first-half penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julian Alvarez, meaning he will get another crack at winning that elusive World Cup crown, as he set up a meeting with either defending champions France or underdogs Morocco in Sunday’s title match.Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric playing in possibly his last...
France battle past England as Morocco make World Cup history

Defending champions France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals, after Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the last four. There were also celebrations across the Arab world and in Europe as Morocco are also the first Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final. 

