Richmond, VA

Burrel Elmore
4d ago

The restaurant has the right .. The really bad thing was the cancellation an hour before the event.... Just tells you what kind of management they have..... My crystal ball says that this restaurant will soon be in serious financial stress by spring.....

Steve Bencze
4d ago

Frankly, I think this country has always given too much deference to the religious and their beliefs. I guess that can naturally happen, though, of a majority of the population is some flavor of the same religion.

Jason Johnson
4d ago

That's OK, Family Foundation. Don't give your money to a bunch of degenerates. Patronize a conservative restaurant instead.

