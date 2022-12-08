ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee couple charged after baby tests positive for meth, fentanyl

By Joey Gill
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WJBF) — Investigators in Rhea County have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Authorities raided a home occupied by Deonte Austin and Clara Dominguez and discovered both drugs around the child.

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Samples of the child’s hair were tested and came back positive for traces of fentanyl and meth.

Austin and Dominguez are facing child endangerment charges.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Both Austin and Dominguez were booked into jail on more than $500,000 bond and are due in court on Friday. The relationship between the couple and the child was not provided.

WKRN News 2

