Dawson Springs, KY

14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Tornado survivor still in search of help

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery

EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell still ‘green’ on latest COVID map; three neighboring counties ‘yellow’

Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health this week. Casey County is joined by the fellow Lake Cumberland district counties of Clinton, Cumberland, and McCreary in the yellow category this week, indicating a medium level of spread. The rest of the Lake Cumberland area remained green.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night. Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched. Phillips said he was the first person on the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to house fire in Henderson County

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday evening, crews were on scene battling a house fire in Corydon. Dispatchers say firefighters responded to a home along Dixon Road #1. Firetrucks had the driveway of the house blocked as crews worked the scene. Heavy smoke could be seen off in the distance while on scene. No injuries were […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
WHITESVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Year in Review | Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 3rd year in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only a few weeks left of 2022, the race to be Kentucky's next governor is starting to heat up. Governor Andy Beshear (D) has already announced his plans to run for the state's highest office once again next year. He faces a crowded pool of Republican opponents vying for their party's nominee, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

