Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Marijuana Order Enters Uncharted Territory
The executive order, which automatically pardons Kentuckians buying pot outside of the Commonwealth for documented medical needs, soon goes into effect, but basic details remain unclear.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
kentuckytoday.com
Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery
EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
lakercountry.com
Russell still ‘green’ on latest COVID map; three neighboring counties ‘yellow’
Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health this week. Casey County is joined by the fellow Lake Cumberland district counties of Clinton, Cumberland, and McCreary in the yellow category this week, indicating a medium level of spread. The rest of the Lake Cumberland area remained green.
14news.com
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night. Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched. Phillips said he was the first person on the...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
Crews respond to house fire in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday evening, crews were on scene battling a house fire in Corydon. Dispatchers say firefighters responded to a home along Dixon Road #1. Firetrucks had the driveway of the house blocked as crews worked the scene. Heavy smoke could be seen off in the distance while on scene. No injuries were […]
14news.com
Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
WBKO
Ky. Division of Fire Prevention reminds Kentuckians of fire safety during holiday season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The most wonderful time of the year can turn dangerous if you ignore fire safety. As you prepare for the holiday season, the Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention wants you to know that a small fire involving a Christmas tree can grow very quickly. When picking,...
Year in Review | Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 3rd year in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only a few weeks left of 2022, the race to be Kentucky's next governor is starting to heat up. Governor Andy Beshear (D) has already announced his plans to run for the state's highest office once again next year. He faces a crowded pool of Republican opponents vying for their party's nominee, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Remembering the victims killed in the 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes
KENTUCKY, USA — The December 2021 tornado outbreak changed the lives of thousands of people in Kentucky. For dozens of families, their lives were altered by the loss of a loved one. In total, 80 people were killed across the commonwealth. Now, those families and friends are doing what...
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
More Schools Have Closed in Kentucky This Year Than Rest of U.S. Combined. Why?
This school year, one state has shuttered classrooms due to illness three times as often as the rest of the country combined, new data show. In Kentucky, infection has prompted at least 385 schools across 44 districts to cancel in-person classes for a day or more, accounting for three-quarters of all such disruptions across the […]
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0