WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Mars Asteroid Strike: Ancient 'Planet Killer' Space Rock Causes Mega Tsunami on the Red Planet 3.4 Billion Years Ago
A Martian mega tsunami may have occurred billions of years ago when an ancient "planet killer" space rock hit the surface of Mars and left a crater, according to a new study led by scientists from the United States. The new discovery is in reference with previous research that an asteroid or comet impact in an ocean in the northern lowlands of Mars may have caused the super tsunami.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Colossal Exoplanet Is One of The Most Massive Super-Earths Ever Discovered
A newly found exoplanet just 200 light-years away could shed new light on one of planetary science's strangest mysteries. At around 1.8 times the radius of Earth, the object named TOI-1075b ranks among the biggest examples of a super-Earth exoplanet we've found to date. It also sits solidly in what we call the small-planet radius gap; a seeming deficit of planets between 1.5 and 2 Earth radii.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Two minerals never before been seen on Earth found inside 17-ton meteorite
The minerals were found inside a slice of the El Ali meteorite, which landed in Somalia in 2020.
Did We Really Land on the Moon?
Neil Armstrong became the first man to land on the moon in 1969. However, today over 50 years later, some people online and on television programs still say that NASA faked the lunar landing on the moon.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft hits halfway point of epic moon mission
NASA's Orion spacecraft hit the halfway point of its historic Artemis 1 moon mission in fine form.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves moon's orbit to head home
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft successfully completed a roughly two-minute lunar departure burn on Thursday (Dec. 1) to begin heading home after successful lunar orbits.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft on track for return to Earth after moon flyby
Orion is on track to return home, where it will splash down in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11, if all goes according to plan.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reaches maximum distance from Earth today
The Artemis 1 spacecraft will be farthest from Earth Monday (Nov. 28) before turning around to return home.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Happy anniversary, Apollo 17! Final moonwalking mission launched 50 years ago today
NASA's Apollo 17 mission lifted off on Dec. 7, 1972, sending Gene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ronald Evans toward Earth's nearest neighbor.
