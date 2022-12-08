Ware Malcomb Announces Construction is Complete on Canada’s First Multi-Storey Distribution Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia

Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis giant Curaleaf just laid off over 200 employees as the industry's downturn deepens
"I don't like having to deliver this news, and we haven't reached this decision easily," Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in an email obtained by Insider.
constructiondive.com
5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023
2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...
Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition
Chicago-based Quantix announced Wednesday it would be reinforcing its geographic presence and building on its warehousing and trucking operations through its acquisition of Mid-States Packaging. Quantix, a leading chemical industry supply chain services company, said Mid-States full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing, and export services would reinforce its position in the industry. Mid-States has 11 locations […] The post Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition appeared first on Transportation Today.
rv-pro.com
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
CNBC
Tech layoffs in Southeast Asia mount as unprofitable startups seek to extend their runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
GoBolt Raises CAD$75M in Series C Financing
GoBolt, a Toronto, Canada-based know-how firm constructing an built-in provide chain community, raised CAD$75M in Collection C funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funds raised so far to greater than $222.5M CAD, was led by Yaletown Enterprise Companions and Export Improvement Canada, with participation from BDC Capital, Northleaf Capital Companions, Whitecap Enterprise Companions, MIG Group, BMO Capital Companions and Ingka Investments,
Multinational retail giant NEXT acquires majority ownership stake in Joules, saving 1,450 jobs
The Joules fashion chain did not succeed in securing emergency investment funds and fell into administration in the previous month. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waga Energy Relocates to New, Larger Headquarters to Accommodate Growth
Waga Energy will move to an 80,000 square foot building in Eybens, in the Greater Grenoble, France area. Waga Energy’s ambition is to position the site as an international center for excellence in cryogenic technology and the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) and other renewable gases. Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a specialist in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfill gas, announced that it acquired a three-story building in Eybens, south of Grenoble, France, in November. The company will move its headquarters and all Grenoble-area employees to the new location in February 2023.
US News and World Report
Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report
(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
Comments / 0