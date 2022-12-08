Ware Malcomb Announces Construction is Complete on Canada’s First Multi-Storey Distribution Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia

Waga Energy will move to an 80,000 square foot building in Eybens, in the Greater Grenoble, France area. Waga Energy’s ambition is to position the site as an international center for excellence in cryogenic technology and the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) and other renewable gases. Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a specialist in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfill gas, announced that it acquired a three-story building in Eybens, south of Grenoble, France, in November. The company will move its headquarters and all Grenoble-area employees to the new location in February 2023.

6 DAYS AGO