wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County introduces new Deputy County Administrator for Internal Services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Terrell Cole has been appointed as the new Deputy County Administrator for Internal Services for Kalamazoo County. Cole is set to take over for interim Deputy County Administrator Patsy Moore effective January 17, 2023. Cole joins the County from Cleveland OH where he spent...
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
wkzo.com
Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
wkzo.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down abruptly
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned. The surprise announcement came from Board President Patti Sholler-Barber last night at the conclusion of the third closed session they have held in the past week. The board statement said that her departure came by “mutual agreement.”
wkzo.com
Battle Creek VA Medical Center to host PACT Act Week of Action
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is set to host a PACT Act Week of Action event to inform Southwest Michigan Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits.
wkzo.com
Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
wkzo.com
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
wkzo.com
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
