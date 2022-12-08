KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned. The surprise announcement came from Board President Patti Sholler-Barber last night at the conclusion of the third closed session they have held in the past week. The board statement said that her departure came by “mutual agreement.”

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO