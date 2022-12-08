This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Pati Jinich quickly yet gingerly spreads whipped masa into corn husks, it becomes apparent: The cookbook author and TV host has been doing this for years. She gracefully folds the stuffed wrappings, tying some with little corn-husk bows to denote a mushroom filling. Onlookers at a photo shoot where she demonstrates her method pepper her with questions: how much masa to use, how soft the corn husks should feel, what to do with leftover filling. Answering as she works, she never falters with a response or a tamal. Eventually, she offers a bit of reassurance: "You know, making tamales is like making rice for the first time or making crepes for the first time. You're never going to get it right on the first try. You can't be hard on yourself."

