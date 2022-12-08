ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Cold Snap to Linger Through the Week

The Bay Area is in the midst of a persistent cold snap that brought a smattering of snow to some of the region's higher peaks over the weekend and is expected to linger for the rest of the week. As rainstorms and a cold air mass pushed southward through the...
NBC Bay Area

Entire Bay Area Got an Inch or More of Rain Between Saturday and Sunday

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday nearly all the Bay Area received at least an inch of rain during a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings. The highest totals came from the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, exceeding eight inches. Santa Cruz received 3-4 inches, while Cloverdale and Hollister received 2-3 inches. Santa Rosa, Napa, San Francisco, San Jose and Livermore all received 1-1.5 inches. Concord received 1.5-2 inches.
KRON4 News

Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
NBC Bay Area

Families Head to Mount Hamilton to Enjoy Snow Brought by Weekend Storm

It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
SAN JOSE, CA
harkeraquila.com

Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

More rain, frigid temps on the way Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a wet Saturday, more rain is on the way for Sunday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Snow is also possible in the Santa Lucias, the NWS said. “Keep the umbrella handy!” the tweet advised. Saturday’s rain caused spinouts on Bay Area roadways and complicated driving conditions […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officials Urge Caution for Drivers as Wind, Rain Continue to Impact Bay Area Roads

Conditions were dangerous on Bay Area roads Saturday with wind, rain, and some flooding. Officials are still urging continued caution for drivers throughout the weekend. Many drivers took notice as rain and wind pummeled Bay Area roads. “The wind today it was terrible," said Mohammad Andar of Treasure Island. He...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain brings its share of problems

The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

