411mania.com
AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Rebound From Previous Week’s Lows
Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the show bounce back from series lows. The episode brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 457,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 37.8% in ratings and 26.6% in total viewers from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and audience of 361,000.
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Talks With Nyla Rose About AEW Low Rider Entrance
In a recent episode of her Excuse Me podcast, host Vickie Guerrero spoke with Nyla Rose about their AEW Full Gear entrance with Marina Shafir (per Fightful). The trio entered the event in a low rider as a referential tribute to similar entrances made by Eddie Guerrero, Vickie’s late husband. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Down Following Latest WSJ Story on Vince McMahon, Johnny Gargano Shares Whiteboard With Ideas on How to Spend The Miz’s Money
– Following The Wall Street Journal releasing a report with new sexual assault allegations on Vince McMahon, WWE has seen its stock price drop by 1.5 percent today. The report also stated that both victims, former WWE referee Rita Chatteron and a former California spa employee, have sent letters demanding legal damages to McMahon’s representatives.
411mania.com
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Taps Out To The Giant Swing at ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli Regains World Title
The Ring of Jericho era of the Ocho is now officially over, as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Title at Final Battle. In an odd moment, Chris Jericho actually tapped out to Claudio’s giant swing, once Claudio got to 33 revolutions. Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn celebrated with Claudio after the match.
411mania.com
New Day On Helping Showcase Pretty Deadly At NXT Deadline
In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, the members of New Day offered comments about their recent work with Pretty Deadly on NXT. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods discussed their ability to help highlight up-and-coming talent in the industry and also spoke about what this sort of teamwork can mean for the future. You can find a few highlights from New Day below.
411mania.com
Missa Kate Signs With NWA
– Wrestler Robert Anthony announced this week that Missa Kate has signed with NWA. Anthony wrote on Twitter, “My legacy will be helping others see their full potential. Congrats to @MissaKate11 on signing her first deal today as well!” Kate later responded, “✗ @nwa’s Sweetheart.”
411mania.com
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Trustbusters are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’
Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
411mania.com
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411mania.com
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Says She’ll Be ‘On a Trip for a While,’ Official NXT ‘Shredder’ Theme
– Following her loss to Rhea Ripley last night on WWE Raw, Asuka suggested she’s going away on a trip for a while. She wrote, “I’ll be on a trip for a while.” You can view her tweet below. – WWE has released the official NX...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As previously reported, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match last night at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to beat the Bloodline, when Noble pinned Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, Zayn paid tribute to Noble after the match and said it was an honor.
