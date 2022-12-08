Williamson County settles lawsuit filed by woman who claimed assault by former deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court agreed Wednesday to settle a $200,000 federal lawsuit filed by a woman who said a former sheriff’s deputy assaulted her during the response to a domestic violence call.
The lawsuit stems back to an incident on Sept. 21, 2019, when former Williamson County sheriff deputy Lorenzo Hernandez responded to the apartment of the victim where her boyfriend was reportedly assaulting her.Previous coverage: Woman who was assaulted by former Williamson County deputy during domestic violence call files lawsuit
According to the lawsuit, Hernandez grabbed the victim by the chin/throat and pushed her head against a wall.
Footage shows Hernandez taking the victim down to the ground, where she was handcuffed, while, according to her lawsuit, she was pleading: “Please let me get up. You’re hurting me.”
Following the incident, an internal investigation by WCSO was performed and Hernandez was suspended for one day, then promoted by former WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody.
Hernandez eventually resigned once Chody lost a bid for re-election, and was later arrested and charged with assault and official oppression.
