Williamson County settles lawsuit filed by woman who claimed assault by former deputy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court agreed Wednesday to settle a $200,000 federal lawsuit filed by a woman who said a former sheriff’s deputy assaulted her during the response to a domestic violence call.

The lawsuit stems back to an incident on Sept. 21, 2019, when former Williamson County sheriff deputy Lorenzo Hernandez responded to the apartment of the victim where her boyfriend was reportedly assaulting her.

Mugshot of Williamson County Deputy Lorenzo Hernandez, who was charged with assault responding to a Sept. 21, 2019 domestic violence call. Bodycam footage shows him places his hands on a woman’s neck and throat as he tries to get inside her home to look for a suspect. (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the lawsuit, Hernandez grabbed the victim by the chin/throat and pushed her head against a wall.

Footage shows Hernandez taking the victim down to the ground, where she was handcuffed, while, according to her lawsuit, she was pleading: “Please let me get up. You’re hurting me.”

Following the incident, an internal investigation by WCSO was performed and Hernandez was suspended for one day, then promoted by former WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody.

Hernandez eventually resigned once Chody lost a bid for re-election, and was later arrested and charged with assault and official oppression.

