ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKQSi_0jcGkcJ200

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.

The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are aware of.

Police are searching for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen robbed at knifepoint in Queens, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Queens last month, and police are searching for the thieves, police said Tuesday. Two suspects confronted the teen near 98-31 Metropolitan Ave. on Nov. 14 at around 3:10 p.m. when one of the perpetrators threatened him with a knife and the other […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx, police say

FORDHAM HEIGHTS (PIX11) — A 28-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in the head in Fordham Heights early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found Parrish Truesdale unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head near 2155 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 12:30 a.m., police said. Truesdale was taken to the hospital, but could not be […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man arraigned in deadly stabbing of 3, including grandma: Queens DA

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was arraigned Monday on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his grandmother and two other relatives in Queens, officials said. Jabari Burrell, 22, allegedly killed the women in November. A relative and health aide found the bodies the next day. One victim was dead on the floor of […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 men indicted in deadly Queens shooting

QUEENS (PIX11) —Two men were indicted on charges in a connection with a Queens shooting that left one man dead and another injured, officials said Tuesday. Dariel Herrera, 30, was charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx man gets life in prison in deadly shooting of bystander at barbecue

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the deadly shooting of a bystander at a Father’s Day barbecue, officials said. Ralph Berry, the head of a drug crew, ordered the 2000 shooting that killed Caprice Jones, authorities said. Jones was left paralyzed after the June 2000 shooting. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; several injured

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. The FDNY was battling the blaze at the waterfront facility on Columbia Street, which went up in flames around 10:35 a.m. and sent plumes of thick, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed man steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store, police say

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man robbed a Brooklyn grocery store Friday, making off with thousands in cash, authorities said. The suspect pointed a gun at a 49-year-old female worker and demanded money from the register at the store at 1152 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood at around 1 p.m. police said. The woman […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brownsville Father Arraigned in Death of 23-Month-Old Daughter

The father of an infant who died on the eve of her second birthday is facing a string of charges in Brooklyn’s Supreme Court. “A precious and innocent child was fatally injured, allegedly at the hands of the person responsible for nurturing and protecting her,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 16, dead after being stabbed in the neck in Manhattan: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday evening, prompting a police search for her boyfriend, authorities said. Saniyah Lawrence was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Lawrence, who […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

3 men shot in Queens: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS , Queens (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Queens on Sunday, police said. They were shot near 37th Avenue and 94th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 55-year-old man was also shot in the leg. The victims were taken […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy