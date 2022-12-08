Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said.
The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.
The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are aware of.
Police are searching for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.
Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 1