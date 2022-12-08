Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.

The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are aware of.

Police are searching for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

