Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
The Fountain Valley Police are trying to identify a man who exposed himself to students
On 11/28/22, around 5:00 PM, an unknown male was seen loitering in the area of a local Fountain Valley school. He exposed himself to a group of nearby students, then fled on a bicycle. If you recognize the suspect in the photo, or have any additional information regarding the incident,...
localocnews.com
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
localocnews.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30
Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
localocnews.com
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday
Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
localocnews.com
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
localocnews.com
You’re invited to help clean the beach in Seal Beach
Save Our Beach is organizing a beach cleanup on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Seal Beach. Meet at the First Street parking lot (15 First Street) in Seal Beach. Please pre-register!. Save Our Beach will provide:. garden gloves. pickers. bags. free parking (please ask!) VANS...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade
For the 17th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations from City facilities in support of our troops. If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating a gift to Operation Christmas at any public City facility around Newport Beach, now through Friday, December 23 at noon.
localocnews.com
Local Author Looks to Give Away 100,000 Personal Development Books to Teenagers
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
localocnews.com
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 12, 2022:. Showers, mainly before 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana, Trabuco, Huntington Beach, Damien, Fountain Valley and Esperanza win
SANTA ANA 82, LOS AMIGOS 40: Four Saints scored in double figures in the non-league win on Monday night, extending the Saints winning streak to seven. Joe Foster had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1). Los Amigos dropped to 3-7. TRABUCO HILLS 62, IRVINE 55: The Mustangs...
localocnews.com
IT veteran Robert Gonzalez presented with the City Manager Leadership Award
City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented IT Network Administrator Robert Gonzalez with the monthly City Manager Leadership Award. “I am grateful to have Robert as strong a leader in our IT Department,” Farrell Harrison said. “I appreciate his positive attitude and how he treats everyone with respect, and he is known for collaborating with his colleagues on a variety of projects. I am honored to present him with this award.”
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos adopts 2022 California Building Standards Codes
The City of Los Alamitos has adopted the 2022 California Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Existing Building, Fire, Historical Building, Energy, Residential, and Green Building Code, along with the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Pool and Spa Safety Code. The State of California adopts a set of...
localocnews.com
Are you job searching? Do you know which industries and businesses are hiring?
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
localocnews.com
Bonita defeats Troy to win Gary Raya Classic; El Dorado captures third place
Colton Perez of Bonita was named MVP of the Gary Raya Classic. (Photos courtesy El Dorado Athletics). Bonita High School’s boys basketball team defeated Troy 58-43 to win the championship game of the Gary Raya Classic Saturday night at El Dorado. Colton Perez of Bonita was named MVP. Terry...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17
Seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17. Wind advisory in effect from December 11, 4 a.m. PST until December 11, 6 p.m. PST. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17. Sunday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High...
localocnews.com
Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble presents Christmas Concert
The Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble will host a holiday performance featuring popular Christmas music. The performance, titled “Merry Christmas,” will take place on Wednesday Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in OCC’s College Center Ballroom “B.”. Director Dana Wheaton will lead musicians in a program that...
Comments / 0