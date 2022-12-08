ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTW News13

42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday. Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they...
MARION, SC
WMBF

Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took a man’s life on Sunday in Conway. Police arrested 30-year-old Joe Gause of Loris in the case. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers said...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Police Dept. asking for more than $1M to buy new body cams

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A piece of technology nestled against the chest of a police officer often leads to the most important evidence for investigators. The Horry County Police Dept. is considering buying some new gear, specifically upgrading their body cams. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said body...
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student detained after making threat to “shoot up” Georgetown County school: deputies

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was detained Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Georgetown County school. Authorities said a school resource officer at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was alerted after students and a teacher heard an eighth-grader make the threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a weapon was not […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for suspect after 1 shot at home in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot early Sunday morning after an argument at a home in Mullins, police said. It happened on North Cypress Street, according to the Mullins Police Department. As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police were still searching for a suspect. The condition of the person shot was not immediately known, […]
MULLINS, SC

