Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost […]
42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say
WMBF
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots. A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
7 to 8 shots fired from car following truck in Marion, police say; no injuries reported
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after a shooting Monday morning in Marion in which someone in a car fired more than a half-dozen shots at a truck before crashing into a fence, hitting a residence and then fleeing, Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said. The incident began between 9:30 a.m. and 10 […]
Conway police investigate shooting with life-threatening injuries
WMBF
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
WMBF
Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday. Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they...
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 544 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries are reported in the crash, which happened in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 1:53 p.m. The South Carolina Department of […]
WMBF
Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took a man’s life on Sunday in Conway. Police arrested 30-year-old Joe Gause of Loris in the case. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers said...
wpde.com
Horry County Police Dept. asking for more than $1M to buy new body cams
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A piece of technology nestled against the chest of a police officer often leads to the most important evidence for investigators. The Horry County Police Dept. is considering buying some new gear, specifically upgrading their body cams. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said body...
2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
WMBF
Retired law enforcement officers work to crack Myrtle Beach cold cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department’s cold cases are heating up thanks to its new Cold Case Review Team. A group of 20 retired law enforcement officers joined forces to help the Myrtle Beach Police Department track down new leads in cold cases. James O’Brian is...
Mullins High School employee dies in Marion County head-on crash involving school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old Marion County School District employee was identified as the person who died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Edward Alston, of Mullins, was killed in the crash, the coroner said. He was an employee at Mullins High School. […]
Student detained after making threat to “shoot up” Georgetown County school: deputies
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was detained Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Georgetown County school. Authorities said a school resource officer at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was alerted after students and a teacher heard an eighth-grader make the threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a weapon was not […]
3 shot near Pamplico, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Florence County, authorities said. It happened on Delta Mill Road, north of Pamplico, where deputies were called at about 5 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County […]
WMBF
Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
Police search for suspect after 1 shot at home in Mullins
cbs17
‘I stole it’: SC man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing on highway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more,...
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
