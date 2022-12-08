Read full article on original website
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of...
WTVM
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Among the schools affected were those in Alexander City....
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
alabamanews.net
Two Woman to Face Wetumpka Judge over Trying to Help Stray Cats
Two women are scheduled to stand trial in Wetumpka city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors as they tried to feed and trap stray cats. Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
Phenix City double homicide suspect escaped a possible murder conviction in 2015 bar shooting when witness refused to testify
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man in custody for the Phenix City riverwalk double homicide has been in the Russell County Court system before. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, had a prior criminal history that resulted in a 2019 Russell County Circuit Court conviction and an Alabama prison sentence. Daniels was convicted in a 2015 […]
Man accused of Phenix City riverwalk double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused of a double homicide on the Phenix City riverwalk made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. WRBL was the only media outlet in the courtroom during Daniels’ 72-hour hearing. Daniels […]
WTVM
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
WTVM
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for crimes of opportunity. In Columbus, car break-ins are on the rise. An officer in the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes unit shares tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season. According to Lieutenant Lawrence Singleton, last weekend from Friday to...
WTVM
Man accused of street racing crash that killed CSU athlete pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of a street racing crash - resulting in the death of a Phenix City native and Columbus State University basketball player - has pleaded not guilty. An arraignment was scheduled for James D. Paige on December 14, however, Paige entered a plea of...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile
Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile. Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road. Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple...
Auburn: Donahue, West Glenn Avenue lane closures expected Dec. 13-30
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the scheduled lane closures of Donahue Drive and West Glenn Avenue, due to the Water Works Board working on system improvements in the nearby area. Crews will disconnect a water main that will be abandoned after a new water main is installed as part of the […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville
Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
wrbl.com
LaGrange Police investigating armed robbery that left one man injured
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday night near Miller St. at Leeman St. According to officials, the victim was walking along Miller St. when two unknown men allegedly ran towards him, knocked him down and removed his wallet from his back pocket.
alabamanews.net
Nine People Sentenced in Macon County Drug Trafficking Operation
The ninth and final person has been sentenced for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery. The U.S. Attorney says the nine people were members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
