Two women are scheduled to stand trial in Wetumpka city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors as they tried to feed and trap stray cats. Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO