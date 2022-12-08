ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vallejosun.com

Vallejo to reopen warming shelter that only one person used

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo plans to reopen a warming shelter in South Vallejo this week for people experiencing homeless to get out of forecasted cold weather. When the same shelter was open earlier this month only one person used it. The city plans to reopen the shelter,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4

Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport...
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
KRON4

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain brings its share of problems

The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
CBS San Francisco

Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home

SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wdayradionow.com

Startup promises flying car by 2025

(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles

Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Saweetie Announces Youth Financial Literacy Program

Saweetie has announced a youth financial literacy program through her Icy Baby Foundation. The “Tap In” rapper kicked off the initiative in Elk Grove near Sacramento, Calif. in November. The next event is set for Dec. 10 in Oakland, Calif. More from VIBE.comSaweetie Celebrates ‘The Single Life’ With ChampionSaweetie Denies Trashing Famous Exes On New Song: "Ain't Nobody Dissing Them Boys"Saweetie Speaks On Being Called The "Queen Of The Bay" Youth aged 7-17 years old are eligible to participate in the six-week program and receive a funded debit card, educational resources, and information about saving, budgeting, and financial planning. The program...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy