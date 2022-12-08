Read full article on original website
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to reopen warming shelter that only one person used
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo plans to reopen a warming shelter in South Vallejo this week for people experiencing homeless to get out of forecasted cold weather. When the same shelter was open earlier this month only one person used it. The city plans to reopen the shelter,...
kalw.org
Bayview residents welcome a new Black-owned, music-inspired ice cream shop
Anthony Womack is a young business owner at only 24 years old. He opened up, What’s the Scoop, a music inspired ice cream shop. According to The San Francisco Standard, a local online newspaper that interviewed Womack, the ice cream shop hopes to install a recording studio in the upcoming months.
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
KRON4
Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport...
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San Francisco
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)
KTVU FOX 2
Marine veteran shot dead hailed a hero for defending Vallejo restaurant server from robber
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant worker says one of her regular customers is a hero for coming to her aid when she was confronted by an apparent robber, who shot him dead. "He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life. He's always...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland
"Thank you, Oakland," the hip-hop artist wrote.
KRON4
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
kalw.org
Filmmaker Josh Healey questions pre-pandemic life in 'Normal Ain't Normal' web series
The episodes are set in an Oakland community early in the pandemic, and it looks at issues, such as public health, gentrification and financial hardship. Rosario Dawson co-stars and co-produces the series. Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer...
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
wdayradionow.com
Startup promises flying car by 2025
(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
sfstandard.com
The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles
Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Saweetie Announces Youth Financial Literacy Program
Saweetie has announced a youth financial literacy program through her Icy Baby Foundation. The “Tap In” rapper kicked off the initiative in Elk Grove near Sacramento, Calif. in November. The next event is set for Dec. 10 in Oakland, Calif. More from VIBE.comSaweetie Celebrates ‘The Single Life’ With ChampionSaweetie Denies Trashing Famous Exes On New Song: "Ain't Nobody Dissing Them Boys"Saweetie Speaks On Being Called The "Queen Of The Bay" Youth aged 7-17 years old are eligible to participate in the six-week program and receive a funded debit card, educational resources, and information about saving, budgeting, and financial planning. The program...
