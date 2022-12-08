Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliMadhukar AdiHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4; Arizona 8-1 The #9 Arizona Wildcats will square off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. The Wildcats had enough points to win and then...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on third-degree assault charge against family member
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning, according to Travis County Sheriff's Office records. Beard, 49, was booked at 5:18 a.m. CT on a felony third-degree assault charge of a family/household member after allegedly strangling a person at a home. Police responded to a "disturbance hot...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs
Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Padres' Preston Tucker: Headed to San Diego
Tucker signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tucker played exclusively at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2022, slashing .267/.347/.426 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, one stolen base and 37 runs in 75 contests. He'll be an unlikely candidate to crack the Opening Day roster and hasn't seen any big-league action since the 2018 campaign during stops in Atlanta and Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him. As the...
CBS Sports
Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home
White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue grabs No. 1 spot, jumps undefeated Virginia in AP Top 25 poll
There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings with Purdue moving up three spots to take over the top spot in Monday's update after two of the top three teams in the sport took losses in the last week. The Boilermakers, who began the season unranked, are No. 1 in the poll for a second consecutive season after claiming the spot for a one-week stint also in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo
You've probably heard that the Dolphins' sideline included bench heaters during Sunday night's game against the Chargers, despite the temperature being in the mid 50s. The extra heat didn't register in a win, however, as Miami fell behind early before being on the short end of a 23-17 score. In...
Comments / 0