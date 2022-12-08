ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs

Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Preston Tucker: Headed to San Diego

Tucker signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tucker played exclusively at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2022, slashing .267/.347/.426 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, one stolen base and 37 runs in 75 contests. He'll be an unlikely candidate to crack the Opening Day roster and hasn't seen any big-league action since the 2018 campaign during stops in Atlanta and Cincinnati.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home

White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue grabs No. 1 spot, jumps undefeated Virginia in AP Top 25 poll

There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings with Purdue moving up three spots to take over the top spot in Monday's update after two of the top three teams in the sport took losses in the last week. The Boilermakers, who began the season unranked, are No. 1 in the poll for a second consecutive season after claiming the spot for a one-week stint also in 2021-22.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

