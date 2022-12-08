Kyle Hendricks is Last Remaining Member of Cubs' 2016 World Series Team

Following the offseason departures of Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras, only one member of the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning team remains on the roster. Kyle Hendricks is the last champion standing.

Contreras agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday.

Thursday morning, Jason Heyward signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier this offseason, the Cubs released Heyward, with one year remaining on his $184 million contract. The Cubs will pay the remaining $22 million left on his deal.

Hendricks, 33, missed the final three months of the 2022 season after suffering a tear in his throwing shoulder. Hendricks is owed $14 million in 2023. The Cubs have a club option for 2024, in which they can retain Hendricks for $16 million.

Hendricks is hoping to return to form in 2022, after logging a 4.78 ERA over the last two seasons.

Over the last two years, the Cubs parted ways with a number of players from their 2016 team, including Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Javier Baez, Jon Lester and Albert Almora Jr.

Hendricks has opened the season as club's Opening Day starter for the last three seasons.

