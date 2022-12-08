Jack Campbell wins Butkus Award as top college linebacker

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Jack Campbell started his week by being named to the top scholar-athlete off the field in college football. He’s ending the week being named the top linebacker on the field as well. On Thursday afternoon, Campbell was named the winner of the 2022 Butkus Award.

Campbell is a Cedar Falls native whose filling up his trophy shelf at the conclusion of his final season in Iowa City. He’s already been named the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year and Defensive Player of the Year as well. Earlier this week he won the Campbell trophy as the top scholar athlete in college football.

At this time, Campbell is expected to play for the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl versus Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.