ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Jack Campbell wins Butkus Award as top college linebacker

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kDCt_0jcGjXo400

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Jack Campbell started his week by being named to the top scholar-athlete off the field in college football. He’s ending the week being named the top linebacker on the field as well. On Thursday afternoon, Campbell was named the winner of the 2022 Butkus Award.

Campbell is a Cedar Falls native whose filling up his trophy shelf at the conclusion of his final season in Iowa City. He’s already been named the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year and Defensive Player of the Year as well. Earlier this week he won the Campbell trophy as the top scholar athlete in college football.

At this time, Campbell is expected to play for the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl versus Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Iowa falls to Wisconsin 78-75 in overtime

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin rallied to beat Iowa 78-75 in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday night. Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with […]
MADISON, WI
WHO 13

Bluder passes Stringer, Clark almost triple-doubles in Iowa win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and No. 16 Iowa dispatched Minnesota 87-64 on Saturday night. Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHO 13

Iowa LB Jack Campbell named top scholar athlete in football

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete. Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation. Campbell received the award at […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeyes blow out the Cyclones

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half. The Hawkeyes were […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeyes dominate 2nd half, beat Cyclones by 13

The Cy-Hawk series women’s basketball game goes to #16 Iowa, 70 to 57 over #10 Iowa State. Hawkeyes trailed the visiting Cyclones by 5 at the break. Iowa’s All-American, Caitlin Clark, had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals. Iowa State’s All-American, Ashley Joens, had 15 points and 7 rebounds. Stephanie Soares 11 […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
BENTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Soybean plant fire in Marengo leads to mandatory evacuations

MARENGO, IOWA — A portion of the town of Marengo has been evacuated on Thursday as firefighters battle a massive industrial fire on the east end of town. The city sent out an alert on Facebook at 11:32 a.m. telling residents to avoid the 800 block of East South Street. That is the approximate address […]
MARENGO, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy