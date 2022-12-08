ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tuberculosis linked to three NISD high schools prompts testing

SAN ANTONIO – Just a few days ago, San Antonio Metro Health said there was one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that was linked to three NISD high schools. The investigation determined Tuberculosis was linked at both Brandeis and Clark High Schools, along with O’Connor High School. On Dec....
UTSA celebrates nearly 3,000 graduates at Fall Commencement

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA celebrated its fall commencement ceremonies at the Alamodome Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 undergrad, masters and doctoral students crossed the stage this morning, with family and friends cheering them on. The ceremony celebrated the graduates' academic accomplishments, and ALS acknowledged the guidance and support provided by friends, family,...
Hunters for the Hungry

Hunters for the Hungry feeds communities throughout southwest Texas, and if you're an avid hunter this is your chance to help. Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's mercantile is here along with Eric cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. GIVEAWAY: Buck & Doe's is giving away ten $50...
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion

The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
Pastor from Sacred Heart Church passes away

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime community and church leader has passed away. Father Walter D'Heedene from Sacred Heart Church passed away on Saturday. Walter was a longtime co-chair of the Cops Metro Alliance. A coalition that routinely worked to increase the minimum wage in the city and invest in marginalized communities.
New Pet Groomers: Fine Whines & Lickers

There's a new spot in town where you can take your furry friends for some pampering. Ayya Lira, owner and groomer of Fine Whines and Lickers, talks all things grooms and brews. Fine Whines & Lickers. 300 W Bitters Rd Suite 160. San Antonio TX 78216. (210) 245-0519. Facebook: @FineWhinesLickers.
Man shot as he was walking home from the store

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
PETA members protest outside SeaWorld as animals re-locate

SAN ANTONIO - A nationwide protest found its way to San Antonio. Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gathered outside SeaWorld as the company moves animals to a new location in the middle east. Organizers say PETA is hosting protests at SeaWorld locations across the country.
Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
Judson, Luling, and Steele players get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey's

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Judson's Chancellor Edwards and Gavin Harris, Luling's Nehemiah Murray, and Steele's Javon Bejarano, Christian Fitchett, Alex Garza, and Makai Williams as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
