news4sanantonio.com
Tuberculosis linked to three NISD high schools prompts testing
SAN ANTONIO – Just a few days ago, San Antonio Metro Health said there was one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that was linked to three NISD high schools. The investigation determined Tuberculosis was linked at both Brandeis and Clark High Schools, along with O’Connor High School. On Dec....
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA celebrates nearly 3,000 graduates at Fall Commencement
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA celebrated its fall commencement ceremonies at the Alamodome Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 undergrad, masters and doctoral students crossed the stage this morning, with family and friends cheering them on. The ceremony celebrated the graduates' academic accomplishments, and ALS acknowledged the guidance and support provided by friends, family,...
news4sanantonio.com
Hunters for the Hungry
Hunters for the Hungry feeds communities throughout southwest Texas, and if you're an avid hunter this is your chance to help. Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's mercantile is here along with Eric cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. GIVEAWAY: Buck & Doe's is giving away ten $50...
news4sanantonio.com
Construction projects on Broadway cost one restaurant owner 80 percent of his business
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just the St. Mary's strip where years of construction are threatening the survival of multiple businesses. Two years of work on Broadway just north of downtown is devastating some small business owners. "San Antonio is one of the absolute worst cities in America when it...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
news4sanantonio.com
Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion
The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
news4sanantonio.com
Pastor from Sacred Heart Church passes away
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime community and church leader has passed away. Father Walter D'Heedene from Sacred Heart Church passed away on Saturday. Walter was a longtime co-chair of the Cops Metro Alliance. A coalition that routinely worked to increase the minimum wage in the city and invest in marginalized communities.
news4sanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
news4sanantonio.com
TODAY: San Antonio Fire Department to give update on large Southeast Side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. CLICK HERE to watch it live. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m....
news4sanantonio.com
Fire officials say the fatal Southeast explosion happened in an underground home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire officials provided an update Tuesday on the fatal Southeast explosion that occurred Friday night. Fire officials said that the explosion happened at an underground home on the property sending concrete and other debris flying more than 150 yards away. The house is 4,000 sq ft...
news4sanantonio.com
New Pet Groomers: Fine Whines & Lickers
There's a new spot in town where you can take your furry friends for some pampering. Ayya Lira, owner and groomer of Fine Whines and Lickers, talks all things grooms and brews. Fine Whines & Lickers. 300 W Bitters Rd Suite 160. San Antonio TX 78216. (210) 245-0519. Facebook: @FineWhinesLickers.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot as he was walking home from the store
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
news4sanantonio.com
PETA members protest outside SeaWorld as animals re-locate
SAN ANTONIO - A nationwide protest found its way to San Antonio. Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gathered outside SeaWorld as the company moves animals to a new location in the middle east. Organizers say PETA is hosting protests at SeaWorld locations across the country.
news4sanantonio.com
Officer forced to fatally shoot inmate after attempting to escape at hospital
KYLE, Texas – A Hays Correction Officer was forced to fatally shoot an inmate after he tried to escape while getting medical treatment. The incident happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. at Seton Hospital in Kyle, Texas. The Hays County Sheriff said that the officer was guarding the...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
news4sanantonio.com
Weather hampering investigation into deadly explosion on Far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Rain showers has impacted the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m. off South Presa Street near Loop 410 on the Far Southeast Side. Police say that they received multiple calls for an explosion at...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into officer's truck during road construction near UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty police officer walked away without injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle near UTSA early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on North Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway on the Northwest Side. Police said the officer, who they...
news4sanantonio.com
Judson, Luling, and Steele players get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Judson's Chancellor Edwards and Gavin Harris, Luling's Nehemiah Murray, and Steele's Javon Bejarano, Christian Fitchett, Alex Garza, and Makai Williams as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
